Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 22 this year. An annual commemoration held on the full moon day in the month of Shravan, Raksha Bandhan 2021 is a very important festival for Hindus across the world, especially those from North India. The festival revolves around the unique bond that siblings share. While there are various rituals around Rakhi celebrations, one key part of the competition is to spread happiness and positive vibes amongst the community. It is therefore a common practice to share Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021 wishes, Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp Stickers, Rakhi 2021 Images and Wallpapers, Happy Rakhi WhatsApp Stickers and Raksha Bandhan 2021 Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends.

Raksha Bandhan traditionally celebrates the unique bond between brothers and sisters. The brother was always considered to be the protector and the one who would keep the sister safe. This is the reason that the celebration revolves around sisters tying the sacred thread, called Rakhi, around the brother’s wrist, asking him to continue to protect them from the evils of life and thanking them for all that they have done. Brothers also gave heart-warming gifts to the sisters for all their care and love. In recent times, this celebration has also taken a non-gendered role, where siblings simply tie rakhi on each other’s wrists and promise to be there for each other through thick and thin. The celebration of Raksha Bandhan has, however, continued to be of great importance for people in North India especially.

Rakshi is not as big an event in South India or Maharashtra. However, there are similar functions like Bhai Dooj, Karthikeya, etc which celebrate the unique bond between siblings. As we prepare to celebrate Raksha Bandhan 2021, here are some Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021 wishes, Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp Stickers, Rakhi 2021 Images and Wallpapers, Happy Rakhi WhatsApp Stickers and Raksha Bandhan 2021 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends.

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Are the Best Gift That I Received From My Parents. Love You So Much, Brother! Happy Raksha Bandhan

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thanks Brother for Extending Your Help and Support to Me in My Bad Times. Tons of Love for Raksha Bandhan

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Sister Is the Shadow of All the Beautiful Memories of Childhood. Happy Raksha Bandhan Sweetest Sister

WhatsApp Message Reads: My Dear Brother, You Are the Reason for My Smile. I Thank the Universe for Choosing Me Your Sister

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Disagree. We Fight. We Argue. But My Love for You Is Eternal. Happy Raksha Bandhan to You Dear Sister.

Raksha Bandhan celebrations still involve visiting siblings at their homes, showering them with gifts and love and of course indulging in some delicious sweets and savoury food. Since Rakshi 2021 falls on a Sunday, it is sure to entail grand family get-togethers and brunches. We hope this Raksha Bandhan brings happiness and love to you and your family. Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021!

