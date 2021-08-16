Happy Raksha Bandhan! The festival of Rakhi will be celebrated on Sunday, August 22 this year. Rakhi (holy thread) is tied every year on the full moon day in Shravan. On the day of Rakshabandhan, sisters tie rakhi on the wrist of their brothers. The Rakhi is a symbol of the unbreakable bond and love between brothers and sisters. According to religious beliefs, Yamraj's sister the Yamuna had tied a rakhi on his wrist, and in return, Yamraj gave the Yamuna the boon of immortality. Mehndi is one of the most important things on this day and it is said sisters apply Mehendi to seek blessings for brothers' long life. 7 Tricks and Tips to Get the Darkest Mehndi Colour Naturally at Home.

As you must have heard, most women and girls in the Hindu community apply mehndi on their hands on Teej, Karwa Chauth, Raksha Bandhan or other auspicious occasions. Mehndi does not just stains hands in beautiful designs but also holds special importance. It is said that gods and goddesses used it as a symbol of beauty. Mehndi is considered a symbol of peace and prosperity on any auspicious occasion. So if you are looking for beautiful mehndi designs for Raksha Bandhan, simple mehndi designs backhand, simple mehndi designs for hands step by step, we are here with a list of selected Mehndi designs and tutorials. Check out the collection of easy mehndi designs for Raksha Bandhan, latest mehndi designs for Raksha Bandhan, mehndi design for Raksha Bandhan Arabic, Mehandi designs for Rrakshabandhan, and more. Check out:

Minimal Mehendi Designs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FATHIMA SUBAIR 🥀 (@henna_by_fathimasubair) on Aug 2, 2020 at 5:44am PDT

Criss-Cross Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Humera Aaisha (@hennatattoobyaaisha) on Aug 2, 2020 at 5:41am PDT

Simple Backhand Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑯 𝑬 𝑵 𝑵 𝑨 𝑰 𝑺 𝑻 🍃 (@hennaist) on Aug 2, 2020 at 5:19am PDT

Simple Feet Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸Handy Henna🌸 (@handy__henna) on Aug 2, 2020 at 5:13am PDT

Easy Mehendi Design For Raksha Bandhan:

Simple Mehendi Design Video:

Intricate Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @rmehndidesigns on Aug 2, 2020 at 5:10am PDT

Easy Mehndi Designs For Raksha Bandhan (Watch Video)

According to Hindu beliefs, tradition and culture, Mehndi is counted among the 16 adornments of married women also known as Solah Shringar. Rajasthani Mehndi Designs and Arabic Mehndi Designs are some of the most popular types to make your hands more attractive. Applying henna on hands during weddings, festival or any other auspicious occasion is said to bring in good luck.

