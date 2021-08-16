Raksha Bandhan or Rakhi Purnima is the annual Hindu celebration of the unique and cherished bonds that siblings share. Traditionally celebrated by brothers and sisters, this festival has evolved to be a day of thanking our siblings for the love and protection that they provide to us unconditionally. Raksha Bandhan 2021 will be celebrated on August 22. Also known as Rakhi, after the sacred thread that is traditionally tied around the brother’s wrist, Raksha Bandhan celebrations this year are sure to be full of great fun and festivity, as it falls on a Sunday. As we prepare to celebrate Rakhi 2021, here is everything you need to know about the festival, Raksha Bandhan date, shubh muhurat (best time) to tie rakhi, the significance of Raksha Bandhan and more. How to Send Rakhi for Raksha Bandhan 2021? Postal Department Makes Special Arrangements for Posting of Rakhi Mail.

When is Raksha Bandhan 2021?

As mentioned above, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 22 this year. Rakhi usually falls on the full moon day in the month of Shravan. Traditionally, families get together, and sisters tie the sacred thread of Rakhi around the brother’s wrist at an auspicious time. The best time to tie Rakhi is Aparahna; however, this ceremony can be done throughout the day. Below are the Raksha Bandhan Tithi timing,

Purnima Tithi Begins - 07:00 PM on August 21, 2021

Purnima Tithi Ends - 05:31 PM on August 22, 2021

Shubh Muhurat to Tie Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan 2021

The Muhurat to tie the Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan begins from 06:21 AM and goes on till 05:31 PM on August 22. However, the most auspicious time for this is the Aparahan Time Raksha Bandhan Muhurat that falls between 01:57 PM to 04:29 PM and has a duration - 02 Hours 32 Mins.

Rakhi Significance

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the last day of the month of Shravan by North Indians. It is one of the few festivals that commemorate the bond between brothers and sisters. As the name suggests, Raksha Bandhan embodies the bond of protection and safeguarding that siblings share in the sacred thread called Rakhi. It is usually tied by the sister on her brother’s wrist. However, in recent times, many siblings often exchange this sacred thread and promise to protect each other and be there for each other. Raksha Bandhan 2021 5-Minute Quick Mehndi Designs To Celebrate Rakhi.

Raksha Bandhan Celebrations

The celebration of Raksha Bandhan is extremely important and grand in several North Indian communities. Families get together and prepare delicious delicacies. Usually, the thread tying ceremony of Rakhi is also accompanied by gift-giving. Oftentimes, brothers and sisters give each other special gifts to pamper each other and express their love and care for each other. We hope that this Rakhi brings with it all the love and happiness to your family! Happy Raksha Bandhan 2021!

