New Delhi, January 26: India celebrates its 77th Republic Day (Gantantra Diwas) today, January 26, 2026, with a grand display of military strength and cultural heritage at Kartavya Path. This year’s celebrations hold special historical significance as the nation commemorates the 150th anniversary of the national song, "Vande Mataram." As citizens celebrate Republic Day 2026, digital platforms are being flooded with messages of pride and unity. Below are some of the most popular Happy Republic Day 2026 greetings, patriotic messages and quotes being shared this year.

India Republic Day 2026: Happy Gantantra Diwas Wishes and Greetings

For Friends & Family: "Wishing you a very Happy 77th Republic Day! Let us salute the martyrs for the sacrifices they made and thank them for giving us our freedom. Jai Hind!"

"Wishing you a very Happy 77th Republic Day! Let us salute the martyrs for the sacrifices they made and thank them for giving us our freedom. Jai Hind!" For Professional Networks: "Happy Republic Day 2026. Let us uphold the values of our Constitution - Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity - and contribute to a stronger, self-reliant India."

"Happy Republic Day 2026. Let us uphold the values of our Constitution - Justice, Liberty, Equality, and Fraternity - and contribute to a stronger, self-reliant India." Short WhatsApp Status: "One Nation, One Vision, One Identity. Happy Republic Day 2026! 🇮🇳"

"One Nation, One Vision, One Identity. Happy Republic Day 2026! 🇮🇳" Inspirational: "May the tricolor always fly high and the spirit of 'Vande Mataram' inspire us toward a prosperous future. Happy Republic Day!"

Happy Republic Day 2026 Messages and Photos

Happy Republic Day Message (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Republic Day Message: As We Unfurl the Tricolour This Republic Day, Let Us Remember the Sacrifices of the Heroes Who Gave Us This Freedom. May We Continue To Grow With Liberty in Our Minds, Faith in Our Words, and Pride in Our Souls. Happy Republic Day 2026!

Happy Republic Day Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy Republic Day Photo: One Nation, One Vision, One Identity. Let’s Salute the Martyrs and the Architects of Our Constitution Who Made India a Sovereign Republic. Wishing You a Day Filled With Pride and Joy. Jai Hind!

Happy 77th Republic Day Wishes (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Happy 77th Republic Day Wishes: Warmest Greetings on India’s 77th Republic Day. Let Us Uphold the Values of Justice, Liberty, and Equality Enshrined in Our Constitution and Work Together Toward a Stronger, More Prosperous Nation. Happy Republic Day to You and Your Family.

Republic Day: Quotes From Indian Visionaries

Sharing the words of the architects of the Indian Republic remains a staple tradition. Popular quotes for Republic Day 2026 include:

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: "The Constitution is not a mere lawyers' document, it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age."

"The Constitution is not a mere lawyers' document, it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age." Mahatma Gandhi: "A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people."

"A nation's culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people." Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel: "Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh, or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian."

"Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh, or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian." Bhagat Singh: "The sanctity of law can be maintained only so long as it is the expression of the will of the people."

Republic Day 2026 Theme

The primary theme for the 2026 Republic Day is "Vande Mataram" (150 Years) and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India). Composed by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1875, the song’s journey will be showcased through a dedicated tableau and visual archives along the parade route. For the first time, the Indian Army will also demonstrate a "Phased Battle Array" format during the march-past, showcasing indigenous defense platforms in tactical combat formations.

