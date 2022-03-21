Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti or Shiv Jayanti is celebrated every year on February 19 as per the Gregorian calendar. As per the Hindu Samvat Calendar, the festival takes place sometime in the month of March. This year, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 falls on March 21, Monday. It is a major celebration in the Indian state of Maharashtra. To mark this day, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2022 wishes in Marathi, Happy Shiv Jayanti 2022 images with Marathi greetings, Shiv Jayanti quotes, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti HD wallpapers, WhatsApp status, Facebook photos, and more to celebrate the day. March 2022 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events: Here's a List Of All Important Dates And Indian Bank Holidays.

Shivaji Maharaj was the first Chhatrapati and the founder of the Shivaji empire. Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated every year to observe the birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj. The day was started by Mahatma Phule. As you celebrate the Marathi festival, we at LatestLY, have curated a collection of messages that you can download and send through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS to wish your near and dear ones Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti.

According to the Gregorian calendar, Shivaji was born on February 19, 1630, in Shivneri Fort. He was popularly known by the name of Shivaji Bhosle and was a member of the Bhosle Maratha Clan. He encouraged the use of Marathi and Sanskrit in court and administration, instead of Persian which was the norm in these lines. As you celebrate the birth anniversary of the founder of the Maratha Empire, here are WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download and send to one and all on this day.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2022 marks the 392nd birth anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj. In Maharashtra, people celebrate this day with great enthusiasm. It is also known as Shiv Jayanti. It is a public holiday in Maharashtra on this day. As you celebrate the birth anniversary of the brave Maratha ruler, you can send messages from our wide range of collections to wish your family and friends on this day. Here is the collection of WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS that you can download for the wishes of the day. Wishing everyone Happy Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2022!

