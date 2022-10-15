World student day is observed every year on October 15th. It is the birth anniversary of former Indian President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam who was born on the same date in the year 1931. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was an aerospace scientist, teacher and the 11thpresident of India and was fondly called the People’s president. He is also known as the Missile Man of India for his development of ballistic missiles and launch vehicle technology. As you celebrate World Students Day 2022 observing Dr Kalam’s birthday, we at LatestLY, have bought together Images and Wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as the greetings for the day. However, the UN has not yet declared the birth anniversary of Dr Kalam as Students' Day, but people celebrate the event to acknowledge the efforts of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam toward students and education.

Dr Kalam was known for his love and dedication towards students and his focus on promoting education. Therefore in his honour, his birth date was announced as world student day in India. Every year the day is celebrated with a different theme. The theme for 2022 has not been announced yet. Last year the theme for the day was learning for people, the planet, prosperity and peace. Here are beautiful Images and wallpapers that you can download as the greeting for World Students Day and send to all your near and dear ones. APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary 2022 Greetings: Netizens Share Wishes, Videos, Encouraging Quotes and Thoughts To Honour The Missile Man of India.

He always believed that students are the future and possess the progressive mind that would take our country to new heights of success in every sphere. He preached that teachers were responsible for making students proficient in their respective subjects. Remembering Dr Kalam’s achievements and contributions towards the field of education, here are HD Images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your friends and family as the greeting for World Students Day 2022. Wishing everyone a Happy World Students Day 2022!

