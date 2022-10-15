Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was an Indian aerospace scientist and statesman who served his entire life serving the nation. From security and science to politics and education, Dr Kalam actively contributed in all domains that were crucial for the country's development. His birthday is celebrated annually on October 15 by his followers. APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary 2022 falls on Saturday, 15 October. To pay homage to the People's President, netizens shared quotes, motivational thoughts by Dr Kalam, videos and images featuring the Missile Man of India. APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary 2022: Thought-Provoking Speeches by India's Former President Everyone Must Listen To (Watch Videos).

APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary 2022 Tweets

Remembering Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Sir on his 89th Birth Anniversary. Tributes to the person with zero haters, the missile man and pride of our Nation ❤#APJAbdulKalam@AzeemNuzat pic.twitter.com/jZCKQcNMrR — रuحई aزईm عसmاनi 💧 (@AzeemNuzat) October 15, 2022

Happy Birthday APJ Abdul Kalam

Remembering the pride of our nation, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam sir on his birthday who always dreamt & worked for the nation's betterment 🙏🏼#apjabdulkalam pic.twitter.com/76eUuSoBFl — Er.Raja Babu (@RajaBab68532840) October 15, 2022

APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary 2022 Greetings

Wishes For Kalam's Birthday

I pay my tribute to India's guardian, the #MissileManofIndia and the most loved former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam on his Birth anniversary. May his wisdom, perseverance and kindness inspire us through our lives.#apjabdulkalam pic.twitter.com/zP5zACo64j — Gurjot Brar (@Gurjot_brar03) October 15, 2022

APJ Abdul Kalam Birth Anniversary 2022 Quotes

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam ji made the country proud as President, empowered the country with his knowledge and power as a scientist and set ideals as a nationalist citizen. I bow to him on his birth anniversary 🙏#apjabdulkalam #अब्दुल_कलाम#BirthAnniversary pic.twitter.com/ALjsux2q80 — #Mahendr Sheriya (@MahendrSheriya) October 15, 2022

