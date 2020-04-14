Happy Tamil New Year 2020 HD Images and Puthandu Vazthukal Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish With WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, Facebook Greetings and GIFs

Tamil New Year 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Puthandu or the Tamil New Year is an important festival of the people in the state and is the first day of the Tamil calendar. The festival is also known as Puthuvarusham and is the first day of the month of Chithirai. The festival is celebrated all around the globe particular by the Tamil population in Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore and Mauritius. According to a legend, it was on this day that goddess Meenakshi tied the nuptials with Lord Sundereswar. It is also believed it was on Puthandu that Lord Indra known as the Prince of Harmony visited the earth. Since we will be celebrating Tamil New Year 2020 with the family at home due to the lockdown, you can send Puthandu 2020 wishes, Happy Tamil New Year WhatsApp Stickers, Puthandu Vazhthukkal Facebook Status Pictures to our friends and family. Not just that some fun Puthandu WhatsApp message, Facebook greetings and GIF Images, we have got it all. Puthandu Vazthukal, Subho Pohela Boishakh, Vishu Ashamsakal, Bohag Bihu and Jur Sital! India Celebrates New Year With Wishes, HD Images, Greetings, Quotes, Messages, & GIFs.

The ritual for Puthandu begins a day before with a plate containing auspicious gifts being kept ready. They usually include three fruits, silver, gold, money, betel leaves, flowers and a mirror. Some of the traditions are similar to Vishu celebrated by the people of Kerala. Decoration of the house also is an important part of the celebrations with kuhtuvillakku, a kind of lamp being kept in the centre of Kolams. The young members of the family receive money and gold coins from the elders. Tharpanam, a kind of ritual offering for the ancestors is carried out on Puthnadu by members of the family. Happy Puthandu 2020 Wishes & Puthandu Vazthukal HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, GIFs and SMS to Send Greetings on Tamil New Year.

A feast is common on Puthandu and a special dish called Mangai-pachadi which is a preparation from a variety of flavours is made ready. Dhal poli, mango pachdi, veppam poo rasam are the other important items prepared for Puthandu. A car festival is observed at Tiruvidaimarudur, near Kumbakonam and an exhibition called ChithiraiPorutkaatchi is held at the Meenakshi Amman temple. Por-Thenkai or the coconut wars between youths is prevalent in the rural areas along with cart races. To wish your family and friends here are some Puthandu 2020 wishes, Happy Tamil New Year WhatsApp Stickers, Puthandu Vazhthukkal Facebook Status Pictures to celebrate:

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let This Puthandu Bring Peace and Affluence in the Lives of All Your Family Members. Happy Tamil New Year!

Whatsapp Message Reads: "On This Tamil New Year, Wish You Be Showered With the Divine Blessings of Happiness and Prosperity, Puthandu Vazthukal!"

This year the COVID 19 has put the entire state into a lockdown hence any outdoor activities carried out during Puthandu will not be held. It should be a quiet Puthandu this year with people worshipping the gods in their houses and enjoying the deliciousness.