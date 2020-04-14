Happy Puthandu 2020 Wishes & Puthandu Vazthukal HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, GIFs and SMS to Send Greetings on Tamil New Year

Happy Puthandu 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

The Hindu New Year celebration is upon us. Individuals belonging to the Hindu community waits for this time to welcome the harvest season and another year. Bengalis celebrate Pohela Boishakh, Keralites observe Vishu, people in Punjab mark Vaisakhi and for Assamese, and it is the time for Bhogali Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu. Keeping up the same spirit, people in Tamil Nadhu celebrate Puthandu, also known as Puthuvarusham, the Tamil New Year. Puthandu 2020 is marked on April 14, which means today is the first day of Chithirai in the Tamil calendar. Much it is time for joy, people this year will not observe the Tamil New Year in an otherwise gala manner as the country is under lockdown. Hence, individuals look forward to Puthandu 2020 wishes and messages to share with their near ones and stay connected during this difficult time. We bring you the latest collection of Happy Puthandu 2020 wishes, messages, Puthandu Vazthukal HD images and festival stickers to send Tamil New Year 2020 greetings. Download these Puthandu 2020 messages and wishes, share it with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook posts and GIFs to make it joyous.

During Puthandu, Tamilians from across the world unite to mark this special day. They clean their houses, offer prayer to Gods and eat delicacies. It is a time for reunion and welcoming the New Year with cheer. But considering the present situation, Puthandu 2020 may go silent but not unobservant. Through the mode of social media online messengers, people are going to stay connected and mark the Tamil New Year 2020, hoping for better days soon. Since you must be missing your family members and friends, send these Puthandu 2020 wishes, messages, Puthandu Vazthukal HD images as Tamil New Year 2020 greetings and stay connected.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Good Health, Great Fortune and Wonderful Life, This Is All I Wish for You This Year. Happy Puthandu Vazthukal.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Puthandu Vazthukal Has Come to Shower Blessings on Your Welcome It by Heart.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Blessings to You and Your Family from Our Side. Have a Great and Happy Puthandu Vazthukal.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Each of Your Days Be Filled with Cheer, New Resolutions and Success, From This Beautiful Day of Puthandu Till the Next. Have a Happy Tamil New Year!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Tamil New Year’s Day Bring Joy, Prosperity, Success and Hope into Your Lives and Your Near and Dear Ones. Puthandu Vazhtukal!

Send GIF With Message: The Dawn Is About to Break, to Give Light to a Brighter Road, Let Us Promise to Take a Step Forward to Spread Happiness in Everyone’s Life. Happy Puthandu

How to Download Puthandu 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Sending festival stickers through WhatsApp is the new way to wish near ones on special days and make conversations fun. For Puthandu 2020 WhatsApp stickers, visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download.

We hope the above Puthandu 2020 messages and wishes will be useful to you. Stay home, stay safe and enjoy the festival, keeping your hopes high that this challenging time will pass soon. Happy New Year!