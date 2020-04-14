Puthandu Vazthukal, Subho Pohela Boishakh, Vishu Ashamsakal, Bohag Bihu and Jur Sital! India Celebrates New Year With Wishes, HD Images, Greetings, Quotes, Messages, & GIFs
Puthandu Vazthukal, Subho Pohela Boishakh, Vishu Ashamsakal, Bohag Bihu and Jur Sital! India Celebrates New Year With Wishes, HD Images, Greetings, Quotes, Messages, & GIFs (Photo Credits: Pixabay and File Image)

India woke up to different New years being celebrated all across the country! While people in Tamil Nadu are celebrating Puthandu, also known as Tamil New, West Bengal celebrates Pohela Boishakh (Pahela Baishakh) aka Bengali New Year. Vishu 2020 also known as Malayali New year is being celebrated in Kerala. And just like the Malayalam New Year, Bohag Bihu 2020 begins in Assam and Jur Sital in various parts of Bihar. Despite us being in a period of crisis, as the coronavirus pandemic hit us with 10k cases positive and everyone practising social distancing, social media is lit with best wishes and lifted spirits. People are advised not to step out of their houses to celebrate these festivals, but making it more fun on social media is a great way to cheer up!

While Bengalis wish Pohela Boishakh saying Subho Noboborsho, Keralites observe Vishu with Happy Vishu greetings and Vishu Ashamsakal images! The Assamese, extend Bihu wishes, greetings, Bohag Bihu HD images, HD wallpapers, Rongali Bihu wishes. People in Tamil Nadhu celebrate Puthandu, also known as Puthuvarusham, the Tamil New Year with happy Puthandu 2020 wishes, messages, Puthandu Vazthukal HD images and festival stickers to send Tamil New Year 2020 greetings.

This is India, you guys! So diverse yet so similar. While people take to Twitter to share their thoughts, we pray that this time of crisis ends soon and this new year brings in the slow down of COVID-19.  Let's take a look at some of the Indian New Year wishes from social media:

Happy Vishu!

Vishu Ashamsakal

Puthandu Vazthukal!

Happy Tamil New Year!

Subho Noboborsho!

Subho Pohela Boishakh!

Happy Bohag Bihu

Happy Rongali Bihu!

Happy Jud Sital!

Happy Maithili New year!

While Vaishakhi and Panna Sankranti was celebrated yesterday, we would still like to wish a happy Punjabi and Odia New Year. Happy Bohag Bihu, Puthandu (Tamil New Year), Pohela Boishakh (Bengal New year) and Vishu (Malyali New year)!