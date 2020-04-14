Puthandu Vazthukal, Subho Pohela Boishakh, Vishu Ashamsakal, Bohag Bihu and Jur Sital! India Celebrates New Year With Wishes, HD Images, Greetings, Quotes, Messages, & GIFs (Photo Credits: Pixabay and File Image)

India woke up to different New years being celebrated all across the country! While people in Tamil Nadu are celebrating Puthandu, also known as Tamil New, West Bengal celebrates Pohela Boishakh (Pahela Baishakh) aka Bengali New Year. Vishu 2020 also known as Malayali New year is being celebrated in Kerala. And just like the Malayalam New Year, Bohag Bihu 2020 begins in Assam and Jur Sital in various parts of Bihar. Despite us being in a period of crisis, as the coronavirus pandemic hit us with 10k cases positive and everyone practising social distancing, social media is lit with best wishes and lifted spirits. People are advised not to step out of their houses to celebrate these festivals, but making it more fun on social media is a great way to cheer up!

While Bengalis wish Pohela Boishakh saying Subho Noboborsho, Keralites observe Vishu with Happy Vishu greetings and Vishu Ashamsakal images! The Assamese, extend Bihu wishes, greetings, Bohag Bihu HD images, HD wallpapers, Rongali Bihu wishes. People in Tamil Nadhu celebrate Puthandu, also known as Puthuvarusham, the Tamil New Year with happy Puthandu 2020 wishes, messages, Puthandu Vazthukal HD images and festival stickers to send Tamil New Year 2020 greetings.

This is India, you guys! So diverse yet so similar. While people take to Twitter to share their thoughts, we pray that this time of crisis ends soon and this new year brings in the slow down of COVID-19. Let's take a look at some of the Indian New Year wishes from social media:

Happy Vaishakhi, Happy Bohag Bihu, Happy Puthandu (Tamil New Year) , Happy Pohela Boishakh (Bengal New year) , Happy Panna Sankranti (Odia New Year ) — and to all my fellow Malayalis, Happy Vishu! pic.twitter.com/gCSV60tBAW — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 14, 2020

Happy Vishu!

Happy Vishu to all dear friends. We can overcome this crisis period. Stay in home. Be safe #Vishu #Vishu2020 #COVID2019india pic.twitter.com/bAr8Bqtyrl — Deepu Revathy (@deepurevathy) April 14, 2020

Vishu Ashamsakal

Vishu ashamsakal everyone ❤🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZtglDcxg4Y — SHANKARAH NARAYANAN (@Shankarah18) April 14, 2020

Puthandu Vazthukal!

New aspirations, new hopes, new dreams, it’s a new beginning. May all your dreams come true and give you the joy that you always wished for. Puthandu Vazthukal!🙏 pic.twitter.com/Y8CbqPuEVe — karthik Ashwin (@fearkillers05) April 13, 2020

Happy Tamil New Year!

Happy Puthandu Vazthukal to all those celebrating the Tamil New Year! pic.twitter.com/ivBLpA7rTD — Mrs. Shere شير (@Mrs_Shere) April 14, 2020

Subho Noboborsho!

Wishing you a happy and prosperous Pohela Baisakh filled with prosperity and happiness. Subho Noboborsho to you and your family. Happy Pohela Boishakh to everyone. pic.twitter.com/tvBvyQJ7c7 — Gunjan Mehta✨ (@gunjanm_) April 13, 2020

Subho Pohela Boishakh!

Subho Pohela Boishakh! Modi wished all the Bengalis in Bangla on twitter, feels good that our PM connects with... http://t.co/ZbmNY87syn — Sarcastic Fringehead (@VikasMaity) April 14, 2015

Happy Bohag Bihu

Happy Bohag Bihu to all my friends❤️ pic.twitter.com/q4Tvbn4Nkq — sushmita (@sushmit91664295) April 13, 2020

Happy Rongali Bihu!

Wishing everyone a Very Joyous Poila Boishakh, a Very Happy Bohag Bihu & a Very Prosperous Baisakhi. May the spirit of Spring overcome all adversities & usher in a new, healthy life throughout our land. pic.twitter.com/5uNgDGmhrr — Tapashish Chakraborty (@TapashishC) April 13, 2020

Happy Jud Sital!

Happy Maithili New year!

@PMOIndia @narendramodi .Dear prime minister . I wish you happy Jur sital (Maithili New year ) May new year give hope of ray to fight against Coronavirus and bring unity and harmony among country men and world. Request you to include this in your today's message. — Hind Jha (@HindJha22) April 14, 2020

While Vaishakhi and Panna Sankranti was celebrated yesterday, we would still like to wish a happy Punjabi and Odia New Year. Happy Bohag Bihu, Puthandu (Tamil New Year), Pohela Boishakh (Bengal New year) and Vishu (Malyali New year)!