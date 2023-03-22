Telugu New Year, i.e. Ugadi, will take place on March 22. Hindu New Year Samvat 2080 will also start on the same day. Budhaditya and Gajakesari Raja yogas are formed on Ugadi. Also, Jupiter, Sun, Mercury, Moon and Neptune are conjunct in Pisces. Due to this rare combination, the luck of some zodiac signs is said to shine. Traditional rituals on Ugadi day begin with an oil bath. After that, devotees pray. On the occasion of Ugadi, devotees bathe their heads with oil. Colourful garlands are placed in front of the porches. Arches are made for the doorways. As people also exchange beautiful festive greetings, here's a collection of Ugadi 2023 images, Happy Telugu New Year 2023 greetings, Ugadi 2023 HD wallpapers, Happy Ugadi 2023 wishes, Telugu New Year images, Happy Telugu New Year 2023 HD wallpapers and more to celebrate the day!

Buying new clothes, giving alms to the poor, taking a special bath, preparing Ugadi Pachadi and distributing it, and visiting Hindu temples are common practices followed on Ugadi day. The preparations start a week before the Ugadi festival. Houses are thoroughly cleaned and decorated with fresh mango leaves. Mango leaves and coconuts are considered sacred in Hindu tradition. Also, the Ugadi festival is related to birth.

Ugadi, like most Hindu spring festivals, is a time for fresh starts as the longer and brighter days enliven and inspire hope for prosperous growth in one's work, relationships, and spiritual practises. It is a joyful celebration that marks the end of cold days as the warm weather of spring settles in. Several Hindu texts claim that when Brahma, the creator of the world, was born, he was the only being in the universe. He started looking everywhere because he didn't know who he was, where he came from, or what he was there for. He searched everywhere, but he was unable to identify his reason. He gave up looking for anything and made the decision to turn inward and practise meditation for a long time. To usher in the Telugu New Year, we have compiled greetings, quotes, HD Images, sayings and SMS.

Happy Ugadi 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Ugadi, Let's Hope for a Peaceful, Joyous, and Healthy Future. Here's Wishing You a Very Happy Ugadi.

Happy Telugu New Year 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Lord Bless You With Good Health, Wealth, Peace and Prosperity. May Your Year Be Filled With Happiness. Happy Ugadi!

Happy Ugadi 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Ugadi Remove Darkness and Fill Your Life With Brightness. Happy Ugadi to All

Happy Telugu New Year 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope That the Arrival of the New Year Brings With It a New Glimmer of Hope. May the World Be Filled With Peace and Pleasure. Happy Ugadi.

Happy Ugadi 2023 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Life Is a Mysterious Journey. Let's Welcome This Year With Hope, Happiness and Joy. Happy Ugadi!

According to an ancient legend, it is believed that Lord Brahma started the creation of the universe on the day of Ugadi. Then he created days, weeks, months and years. That is why Ugadi is called the first day of the creation of the universe. Vishnu is known by various names in Hindu scriptures. One of them is Yugadikritham. It means Yugas or creator of ages. Devotees worship Lord Vishnu fervently on Ugadi day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2023 05:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).