Ugadi, also known as Yugadi, is a Hindu festival that is celebrated in the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Goa in India. This festival marks the start of the new year as per the Hindu calendar and is observed in these regions on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of Chaitra. The festival typically falls in April month of the Gregorian calendar. In 2023, Ugadi will be celebrated on March 22. On this day new Samvatsara, which is a cycle of sixty years, starts. All sixty Samvatsara are identified by a unique name. Ugadi is celebrated as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra as both the festivals- Ugadi and Gudi Padwa are celebrated on the same day. As we celebrate Ugadi 2023, let’s know more about Ugadi 2023 date, rituals and significance of the festival. When Is Gudi Padwa 2023? Know Date, Tithi, Time, Shubh Muhurat, Vidhi, Rituals and Significance of Marathi New Year Celebrations.

Ugadi 2023 Date

Ugadi 2023 will be celebrated on March 22, Wednesday.

Ugadi 2023 Timings

Pratipada Tithi will begin on March 21, 2023, at 9.22 pm and will end on March 22 at 6.50 pm.

Ugadi Rituals

Ugadi is an important and historic festival of the Hindus. On the day of Ugadi, people should begin the day with an oil bath followed by offering prayers to the Lord. The mandatory rituals that need to be followed on this day include an oil bath and eating neem leaves, as per Hindu scriptures. On this day, people also draw colourful patterns known as ‘Muggulu’ on the floor and put mango leaf decorations on doors called torana. The common practices followed on this day include buying new clothes, giving charity to the poor and needy and preparing and sharing a special food called pachadi.

Ugadi / Telugu New Year Significance

The word "Ugadi" is derived from the Sanskrit words "yuga" which means "age" and "adi" which "beginning." As per legends, it's believed that Lord Brahma began the creation of the universe on Ugadi day. He created days, weeks, months, and years to keep track of time. Hence, Ugadi marks the first day of the creation of the universe. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and devotion by people in the southern states of India. Special dishes are prepared for the occasion. On the day of the Ugadi, people also visit Hindu temples to start the new year with the blessings of the Lord. Happy Ugadi 2023 to all!

