World Coconut Day is observed every year on September 2. This day commemorates the formation of the Asian Pacific Coconut Community. World Coconut Day is all about celebrating one of nature’s healthiest foods and promoting the uses and importance of coconuts. They are produced in more than 80 countries around the world and India is currently the third largest producer of coconut. As you celebrate World Coconut Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated interesting quotes on coconuts and Happy World Coconut Day 2022 images that you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day. World Coconut Day 2022 Date, History and Significance: Celebrate This Exciting Day by Going Coconuts for the Tropical Fruit!

Coconuts have numerous benefits and are one of the most versatile fruits. It contains various anti-fungal, antiviral, antioxidants and antibacterial elements. It is edible but can also be applied to the skin and has amazing results. World Coconut Day gives us an opportunity to make everyone aware of coconut's amazing benefits. Here are amazing quotes about coconuts that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day.

World Coconut Day 2022

The first World Coconut Day was observed on September 2, 2009. It is the same date when Asia and Pacific Coconut Community was formed. It is an intergovernmental organisation that supervises and facilitates Asian Pacific states that produce coconut. You can download and share these quotes with your friends and family to wish them on this day. Wishing everyone a Happy World Coconut Day 2022!

