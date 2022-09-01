World Coconut Day is all about recognising the importance of and celebrating tropical fruits. In Indian culture, these fruits hold major significance at festivals and auspicious occasions. World Coconut Day is celebrated every year on September 2 to celebrate coconuts and the formation of the Asian and Pacific Coconut Community. Asian and Pacific states are the major producers of coconut. Therefore, in these regions, the day is celebrated with a lot of excitement and enthusiasm. As you celebrate World Coconut Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated all the details about the day that you must know. From Coconut Chutney to Coconut Pitha, Try Out These Delicious Recipes To Celebrate the Relaxing Week.

World Coconut Day 2022 Date

World coconut day is observed every year on September 2. This day commemorates the formation of the Asian Pacific Coconut Community.

History & Significance of World Coconut Day

Various events are organised by International Coconut Community on this day to spread awareness about coconuts. During the event, various experts speak about coconuts and several awareness campaigns are held to celebrate the day. The first World Coconut Day was celebrated in the year 2009. The Asian and Pacific countries that are a member of the Asian and Pacific Coconut Community celebrate this day with great enthusiasm. This day aims to throw light on the health and overall benefits of coconut and to understand the actions needed to promote the advantages of coconuts globally. 5 Dishes to Savour the Fresh Flavour of the Fruit! (Watch Recipe Videos).

Indonesia is the number one producer of coconuts and India stands at number three. Coconut is used around the globe for its multiple benefits. From health to beauty, coconuts are a wonder fruit in all fields. It's not only good for the health and skin, but it's also a very pocket-friendly fruit and easily available. Nowadays, coconut milk is also gaining much popularity due to the concept of veganism spreading among people. Coconut is produced in more than 80 nations and the world is reaping the best benefits of it. Wishing everyone a very Happy World Coconut Day 2022!

