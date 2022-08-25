Hartalika Teej 2022 will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 30. And as you celebrate Hartalika Teej 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on the auspicious festival with WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. It includes Happy Hartalika Teej 2022 wishes, Hartalika Teej messages, Hartalika Teej 2022 images, Happy Hartalika Teej HD wallpapers, Happy Teej wishes, Teej 2022 images, SMS and more. Hartalika Teej 2022 Date in India: Know Tritiya Tithi, Rituals and Significance of Celebrating Hindu Festival Dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Hartalika Teej is majorly celebrated in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra. It is also celebrated in some parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In Rajasthan, the celebrations include taking out a procession on the streets with an idol of Goddess Parvati accompanied by singing and dancing. Here are messages you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Happy Hartalika Teej 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Women and girls primarily celebrate Hartalika Teej with songs, dancing and prayer rituals. They worship and offer their prayers to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is observed on the third day of the bright half of the Indian/North Nepali Lunar month of Bhadrapada.

The word "hartalika" has been derived from two Hindi, "harit" and "aalika" which mean "abduction" and "female friend," respectively. The day is known as Hartalika Teej because Parvati's female friend (aalika) had to abduct (harit) her to achieve her goal of marrying Lord Shiva. Wishing everyone Happy Hartalika Teej 2022!

