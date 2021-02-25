It is an extremely significant day for Muslims across countries. One of the influential figure, who is believed to be the first Imam by the Shia Muslims, Hazrat Ali’s birth anniversary is observed on the 13th of the Islamic month of Rajab, which this year falls on February 25. People of the Muslim community celebrate this day by offering namaz while remembering Hazrat Ali’s great work and teachings. His full name was Ali ibn Abu Talib. In this article, we will know more about Hazrat Ali and his birth anniversary 2021 date, history and significance.

Who Was Hazrat Ali?

Hazrat Ali, whose full name was Ali ibn Abu Talib, was the cousin and son-in-law of Muhammad, the Prophet of Islam. He is also considered the first Imam by Shia Muslims, therefore, known as Imam Ali’s birthday as well. Born in the holiest of Islam, Mecca, Hazrat Ali is also believed to be the first male to embrace Islam as his religious path and Muhammad as the Prophet of God.

Hazrat Ali Birth Anniversary 2021 Date

The birth anniversary date of Hazrat Ali depends on the lunar calendar of the Islamic religion. It falls on the 13th of the Islamic month of Rajab (the seventh month of the Islamic calendar). The birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali in 2021 is on February 25.

Hazrat Ali Birth Anniversary History and Significance

Hazrat Ali was born on the 13th day of Rajab’s Islamic month in 599 AD to parents Abu Talib and Fatima bint Asda. He was born within the precincts of the Kaaba's holy sanctuary in Mecca, the most sacred place in Islam. Hazrat Ali is considered an eminent figure among Muslims, and many believe him to be the first Muslim. Married to Muhammad's daughter, Fatimah, he is respected for his bravery, integrity, beliefs, morals, honesty and devotion to the religion.

His birth anniversary is considered extremely significant. Devotees get together to offer prayers and respect to the nearest mosque and remember the great achievement of Hazrat Ali. Delicious feasts are also prepared, mosques are decorated and lit up for the joyous occasion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2021 08:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).