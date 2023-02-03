The birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali, the son-in-law of the Prophet Muhammad, is celebrated in India and across the globe with great enthusiasm. In 2023, the birthday of Ali ibn Abu Talib or Hazrat Ali will be celebrated on February 3 and February 4 in different countries across the world. On this day, people offer prayers in the mosque and remember the accomplishment of Hazrat Ali and his contribution to Islam. On this day, people come together in large numbers, feast on a special day and celebrate the day with family and friends. Mosques are adorned and lit up, and prayers are offered to remember the teachings of the Hazrat Ali. On the occasion of Hazrat Ali's Birthday in 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of wishes and greetings you can download and send to all your loved ones. You can also share these wishes as images, HD wallpapers, quotes, WhatsApp messages and SMS with your friends and family. Hazrat Ali Birth Anniversary 2023 Date: Know History, Significance and Celebrations of the Day When Ali Ibn Abi Talib Was Born.

The birth anniversary of Imam Hazrat Ali is observed every year on the 13th day of Rajab, the seventh month according to the Islamic calendar. Hazrat Ali is said to be the son-in-law of Prophet Muhammad. The day is also known as Imam Ali’s birthday since he is regarded as the first Imam by Shia Muslims. As per records, Hazrat Ali is said to have ruled the community till the year 661. On the occasion of Hazrat Ali's Birth Anniversary in 2023, share these wishes, greetings, quotes, WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS with friends and family. Rajab 2023 Date in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh: When Is Shab-e-Miraj? Here's Everything About 7th Month of Islamic Calendar.

Hazrat Ali Birthday 2023 Wishes and Greetings

Hazrat Ali Birth Anniversary 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Hazrat Ali’s Birthday, I Wish That All of Our Prayers Are Answered, and We Are Blessed With Happiness and Success in Life.

Hazrat Ali Birth Anniversary 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Always Guide Us Through Our Lives and Shower Us With His Choicest Blessings. Happy Hazrat Ali’s Birthday to Everyone.

Hazrat Ali Birth Anniversary 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Special Occasion of Hazrat Ali’s Birthday Reminds Us That We Are Lucky To Have Allah Blessing Us Every Moment of Our Lives. Warm Wishes on Hazrat Ali’s Birthday.

Hazrat Ali Birth Anniversary 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Hazrat Ali’s Birthday, I Wish There Is Happiness and Smiles Surrounding Us and Blessings Being Showered on Us. Warm Wishes on Hazrat Ali’s Birthday.

Hazrat Ali Birth Anniversary 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Birth Anniversary of Hazrat Ali Enlighten Us With Knowledge and Spread Joy Into Our Lives. Happy Hazrat Ali’s Birth Anniversary!

On the birthday of Hazrat Ali, also known as Ali ibn Abi Talib, prayers are offered in mosques, and elaborate arrangements are made for feasting on this special occasion where families and friends get together and remember the great achievement of Hazrat Ali.

