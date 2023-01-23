Mumbai, January 23: Rajab or Rajab-Ul-Murajjab is the seventh month of Islamic calendar. Muslims in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh will mark the beginning of Rajab month from this week. Ruet-e-Hilal committees in different parts of India, Pakistan and Bangladesh assembled for the Rajab moon sighting. The crescent, however, was not sighted. Based on the beginning of Rajab month, the date of Shab-e-Miraj is decided.

The Muslim world follow Islamic calendar or Hijri calendar to mark festivals and important events. The Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycle. It consists of 12 month and has 354-355 days because a lunar cycle typically lasts for 29 or 30 days, rather than the 30 or 31 days per month. A new month begins following the sighting of moon on 29th day of an ongoing month. If the moon remains invisible, a new month begins after the ongoing month completes 30 days. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

Rajab 2023 Date in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh:

For Muslims in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, January 22 was the 29th day of Jumada al-Akhirah, the sixth month of Islamic calendar. Ruet-e-Hilal committees assembled to sight the moon. However, the moon was not sighted. Therefore, Jumada al-Akhirah will complete 30 days today. Subsequently, Rajab 2023 will commence from January 24 in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Had the moon been sighted last night, Rajab would have begun from January 23. Here it may be noted that in Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Middle East, Rajab has begun from January 23. List of Long Weekends in 2023 in India: Get New Year Calendar With Holiday Dates To Make the Most of Your Vacations.

Shab-e-Miraj 2023 Date in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia:

Shab-e-Miraj is observed on the 27th day of Rajab month. Also known as Lailat al Miraj and Isra and Miraj, Shab-e-Miraj holds special significance. It is the Night of Ascent. Shab-e-Miraj marks the journey of Prophet Mohammad from Mecca to what the Quran describes as "the farthest mosque in Jerusalem" where he ascended to heaven. Isra and Miraj are two parts of the "holy" journey. This, according to the Islamic scriptures, happened on 27th day of Rajab month.

Since Rajab is beginning from January 24 in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, Shab-e-Miraj will be observed on February 19. In Saudi Arabia, it will fall on February 18.

