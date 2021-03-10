Mahashivratri 2021 is here. Hindu devotees are all set to mark the Great Night of Shiva by worshipping and keeping a day-long fast. But ahead of the main festivity, Kashmiri pandits celebrate Herath. The word is derived from the Sanskrit, “Hararatri,” the “Night of Hara,” (another name of Shiva). On the day of Herath, devotees visit the nearby Shiva temples, decorate their home temples and worship the Hindu God to seek his blessing. Herath 2021 is on March 10. People share Herath Poshte images and messages with each other to mark the auspicious festival. This is why, in this article, we bring you Herath Poshte 2021 wishes, Mahashivratri messages, greetings and photos of Lord Shiva that you can download and share through Facebook, Telegram, Signal, Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms. In addition, we also bring you WhatsApp stickers that are perfect for making festivals even more special.

The Shivratri festival extends to about three weeks in Kashmiri Pandits’ households. The puja comprises elaborate tantric rituals that involve observance of a fast during the day and performance of a Yaga or fire sacrifice at night. Maha Shivratri 2021 is on March 11, and Herath 2021 begins on March 10. While the devotees indulge in celebration, they also share Herath Poshte 2021 wishes, messages and Shivratri images on social media, in order to share their blessings and good thoughts for others on the auspicious day. Here we bring you Herath Poshte 2021 wishes, HD images, Maha Shivratri greetings, Telegram messages and WhatsApp stickers to celebrate the occasion.

