Herath Poshte 2020 Wishes and Images Shared on Twitter by Kashmiri Pandits to Mark Celebrations of Maha Shivratri

The festival of Mahashivratri is being marked today ie February 21 in the country today. But a day prior, Kashmiri Pandits mark it as a celebration called Herath. Mahashivratri is a day that celebrates the marriage of Lord Shiva and Pravati, it is known as the "Great Night of Shiva." The celebration of Mahashivratri is a little different in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, where Kashmir Pandit community mark it as Herath. This festive observance is celebrated by them on Trayodashi in the month of Phalguna (February–March) and not on Chaturdashi with the rest of the country. So as Mahashivratri is being marked today, Herath 2020 was celebrated last evening. Pictures of Herath puja and food items prepared for the day, along with greetings of Herath Poshte have been shared on Twitter. Mahashivratri 2020 Wishes and Messages Take Over Twitter: Netizens Exchange Lord Shiva Images and Quotes to Send Greetings of This Auspicious Festival.

The main reason for the difference in the days is said to be because the celebratory rituals of Lord Shiva’s festival begin a full fortnight before. They culminate on the night of Herath. The name of this festival is derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Hararatri’ the ‘Night of Hara’ (another name of Shiva). Special offerings of foods and sweets are prepared to celebrate this day and please Lord Shiva. On Herath 2020, PM Narendra Modi also extended his wishes to the people celebrating it in Jammu and Kashmir. A lot of people also shared the pictures with wishes of Herath Poshte on social media.

Herath Poshte to all my Kashmiri friends celebrating today. Maha Shivratri greetings to all who will celebrate tomorrow. Shivratri festivities last a fortnight in Kashmiri homes. May Shiva bless us all. — Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) February 20, 2020

Herath Mubarak! May there be peace and prosperity all over. Praying for everyone's happiness and good health. 🙏🏽 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2020

Kashmiri Pandits celebrate Herath as Bhairavotsava one day before. Tantric rituals are performed on this day and some people even keep a fast. Special dishes are cooked as sacrificial food. After offering to the deity, families consume it together.