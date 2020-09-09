Hindi Diwas is observed on September 14 annually to celebrate the adoption of Hindi as one of the official languages of India. Hindi is the fourth most spoken language in the world after English, Spanish and Mandarin. On Hindi Diwas, the President of India presents the Rajbhasha awards to people appreciating them for their contribution towards the language, at a ceremony in Delhi. Hindi is an Indo-Aryan language and written in the Devanagari script. Hindi Diwas is observed to promote and propagate the official language. Famous Sayings On Importance of Hindi Language.

Hindi Diwas History And Celebrations

Hindi was adopted as the official language of the newly formed nation by the Constituent Assembly of India On September 14, 1949. The decision was then accepted and it became a part of the Indian constitution on January 26, 1950. The first Hindi Diwas was celebrated in 1953. Many people tried a lot to make Hindi the official language of India including Beohar Rajendra Simha, Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Kaka Kalelkar, Maithili Sharan Gupt, and Seth Govind Das. Some Words in Hindi Language Which Get Lost in Translation.

Hindi Diwas is celebrated in schools and colleges with various events and workshops. Poem recitations, essay writing and various such competitions are also held to celebrate the day. According to the 2001 Indian census, 258 million people in India regarded their native language to be "Hindi", however, when other Hindi dialects are included to this figure, it becomes 422 million Hindi speakers. Hindi was chosen as a symbol of national identity during the nation's freedom struggle. Hindi has been used as a literary language since long and continues to be medium through which many literary works are written. We wish you all a Happy Hindi Diwas Day!

