Hindi Diwas 2025 will be celebrated on September 14. This annual celebration is marked on the same day every year, as it marks the day that the Constituent Assembly of India adopted Hindi, written in the Devanagari script, as the official language of the Union of India. As we prepare to celebrate Hindi Diwas 2025, here is everything you need to know about this day, Hindi Diwas 2025 and how to celebrate Hindi Diwas. Hindi Diwas 2025 Quotes and Messages: Inspiring Hindi Day Images To Share on Social Media.

When is Hindi Diwas 2025? Date and History

Hindi Diwas 2025 will be celebrated on September 14. The annual celebration of Hindi Diwas or Hindi Day was first marked in 1953, with a focus on celebrating the recognition of Hindi as an official language of India. The observance is marked every year with great fervour and enthusiasm.

Hindi Diwas 2025 Theme

Every year, the celebration of Hindi Diwas is marked around a dedicated theme, which helps people to truly celebrate their love and appreciation for the Hindi language and have poignant conversations around the theme. Hindi Diwas 2025 theme is expected to be "Hindi: Strength of National Integration and Global Identity", which is believed to help promote the way Hindi can help us achieve a more unified global identity.

How India Celebrates Hindi Diwas - Cultural Significance

Hindi Diwas is celebrated across India every year on September 14 to honour the adoption of Hindi as the official language of the country. Schools, colleges, and government institutions organise special programmes that include poetry recitations, essay competitions, debates, and cultural performances in Hindi. Various awards and recognitions are also given to promote the language and encourage writers, poets, and educators.

The celebration of Hindi Day is often focused on celebrating the language by sharing your favourite piece of art in the language, posting Happy Hindi Diwas wishes and messages and celebrating the long history and wide reach of this language.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2025 07:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).