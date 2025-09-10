Hindi Diwas, also known as National Hindi Day, is celebrated annually on September 14 to mark the adoption of Hindi, written in the Devanagari script, as the official language by the Constituent Assembly on this date in 1949. It was the first Prime Minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, who decided to celebrate Hindi Diwas on September 14. The day is celebrated to honour the cultural identity and linguistic unity, and the rich heritage of the language. Schools host special programmes with students participating in speech competitions and more. In this article below, let us check Hindi Diwas 2025 date, history and significance to honour the adoption of Hindi as one of the official languages in India, the other being English. World Hindi Day 2025 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of Vishwa Hindi Diwas That Promotes Hindi Language Worldwide.

When Is Hindi Diwas 2025?

Hindi Diwas 2025 falls on September 14. The date also coincides with the birth anniversary of Beohar Rajendra Simha, a renowned Hindi scholar.

Hindi Diwas History

The history of National Hindi Day, also known as Hindi Diwas, goes back to September 14, 1949, when the Constituent Assembly of India accepted Hindi, written in the Devanagari script, as the official language of the Union of India. This decision was later included in Article 343 of the Indian Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950. September 2025 Festivals, Special Days and Bank Holidays Calendar: List of National and International Events.

The date also coincides with the birth anniversary of Beohar Rajendra Simha, a renowned Hindi scholar who played a key role in promoting the language during the freedom struggle. His efforts, along with those of many leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, emphasised Hindi as a unifying force for the nation. Since then, Hindi Diwas has been celebrated annually to honour this milestone and encourage respect, usage, and development of the language.

Hindi Diwas Significance

Hindi is one of the most spoken languages in the world, connecting millions of people globally. It reflects India’s rich heritage through literature, poetry, cinema, and folk traditions. Celebrating Hindi Diwas inspires pride in our national language and encourages younger generations to value and preserve it. On this day, schools, colleges, government offices, and institutions organise competitions like debates, essay writing, and poetry recitations to spread awareness about the beauty and significance of Hindi. It is also a reminder to respect all Indian languages while recognising Hindi’s special place in uniting the nation. Hindi Diwas thus strengthens our cultural unity and promotes love for our linguistic roots.

Hindi is one of the most spoken languages in the world, after English and Mandarin, with over 600 million speakers. The language is written in the Devanagari script, which is phonetic, meaning words are pronounced as they are written.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2025 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).