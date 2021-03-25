The festival of Holi is celebrated on the full moon day of the month of Phalgun. Holi is a festival of colours, excitement, pichkari & laughter. It is a major and famous festival in India, which is being celebrated all over the world today. This festival called the festival of colours is traditionally celebrated for two days. Holika Dahan is lit on the first day, which is also known as Holika Dahan. This year, the festival of Holi will be celebrated on 29 March 2021. This is why we bring you Happy Holi 2021 in Advance wishes and WhatsApp stickers for free download online. Ahead of the Festival of Colours, share Chhoti Holi messages, Holika Dahan greetings, HD images and GIFs. You can send these Happy Holi wishes via online messaging apps such as Facebook, Signal, Telegram, among others. Holi is a celebration of colours. People from all the communities in India come together to celebrate the occasion. Smearing colours, pichkari, water balloons and lots of food are all part of the celebration. Besides, there are some hilarious Happy Holi memes that are so relatable for you to LOL at. While sharing honest Holi jokes spread laughter among people, Happy Holi greetings spread positivity too.

On the second day, which is mainly Dhulendi and Dhurdi, Dhurkhel or Dhulivandan is its other name, people throw colours, abir-gulal etc. on each other, singing the songs of Holi by playing the dhol and going door to door is. It is believed that on Holi day people forget the old bitterness and embrace and become friends again. The phase of playing each other and playing songs lasts till noon. After bathing and resting, after wearing new clothes, people go to each other's house in the evening, hug and feed them, sweets. They also send across popular and amazing Holi wishes and greetings to their loved ones via WhatsApp, Facebook, etc. on this auspicious day. If you, too, are looking for the best and top-trending Holi 2021 wishes, then you can find the latest collection here. If you are looking for some of the most popular and latest Holi 2021 greetings and wishes, then you need not worry as we have covered it for you. We, at LatestLY, bring you the collection of the most popular and top-trending 2021 Holi wishes and greetings that you will love sharing with your loved ones.

Holi 2021 Wishes, Greetings, HD Images & Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message: May God Paint the Canvas of Your Life With the Colours of Joy, Love, Happiness, Prosperity, Good Health and Success. Wishing You a Happy Holi.

Holi 2021 Wishes, Greetings, HD Images & Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message: Holi Is the Day To Strengthen the Bond of Friendship and Add More Colours to It. Enjoy the Festival to Its Fullest! Happy Holi!

Holi 2021 Wishes, Greetings, HD Images & Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message: May the Colourful Festival of Holi Bring You Good Luck and Prosperity in Life. Have a Happy Holi.

Holi 2021 Wishes, Greetings, HD Images & Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message: Holi Is Here Bringing With It Hues of Fabulous Colours. So, Soak in All the Colours of Holi and Have a Great Time. Happy Holi

Holi 2021 Wishes, Greetings, HD Images & Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message: We Wish Your Health, Prosperity and Business Achievements on This Colourful Festival. Happy Holi to You and Your Family

Holi 2021 WhatsApp Stickers Online

You can download Holi 2021 WhatsApp Stickers online from the Play Store app. We at LatestLY wish you and your family a very “Happy Holi 2021” and hope that you will love these Holi 2021 wishes and greetings with your loved ones on this special day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2021 08:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).