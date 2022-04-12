This year Holy Week is starting on Sunday, April 10 and ends on Saturday, April 16. As the name suggests, Holy Week is considered to be a very important part of the Christian calendar. Holy Week begins on a Sunday, followed by Easter, the Sunday following which the week ends. Throughout this week, people of the Christian community offer prayers to Jesus Christ. In Christianity, Holy Week, also called 'Greater Week' is the seven days immediately preceding Easter. The Holy Week includes days that are Palm Sunday, Holy Monday, Holy Tuesday, Spy Wednesday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday. The Holy Tuesday is believed to be when Pharisees conspired against Jesus as he drove out traders from the temple of the Lord. As we observe Holy Tuesday 2022, we bring to you quotes that you can send to your loved ones on Holy Tuesday. Which Days During Holy Week 2022 Should You Be Wishing On? Know the Right Way to Extend Greetings & Quotes to Mark the Spiritual Occasion in Christianity.

Holy Week festivities typically attract the biggest crowds of the year. Many Christian cultures have various traditions such as church attendance, swimming, great feasts, to echo the theme of the Resurrection, etc. On Palm Sunday, the Savior entered Jerusalem to preach, capture, and accept suffering. Of course, Jesus Christ knew what lay ahead of him, and he made a conscious sacrifice for the most loved man in the world. The residents of Jerusalem accepted Jesus as a prophet and greeted him with palm branches in their hands. From Monday to Wednesday, Jesus Christ preached in Jerusalem. Knowing that his earthly life was coming to an end, he tried to pour as much information as possible into the ears of his listeners. Here we bring you Holy Tuesday 2022 messages and Bible quotes to mark the Great and Holy Monday. These Holy Tuesday HD images, greetings, and sayings can be shared through Facebook, Telegram, Signal, Instagram and other social media platforms.

Holy Tuesday Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holy Tuesday! That Week There Was Another Man, a Man Who Could Not See. Jesus Rubbed His Eyes and Said, “Believe and You Will See.” And Believing, the Man Could See! Thank You, God of Light for Giving Light to Me.

Holy Tuesday Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holy Tuesday! The Fortelling at the Last Supper

When Jesus Had Thus Spoken, He Was Troubled in Spirit, and Justified, “Truly, Truly, I Say to You, One of You Will Betray Me. (John 13:21 RSV)

Holy Tuesday Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holy Tuesday Is the First Tuesday of Holy Week, and the Last Tuesday Before Easter Sunday.

Holy Tuesday Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Holy Tuesday Is the Commemoration of Jesus’ Parables, Olivet Discourse, the Temple Debates, and the Fig-Tree Withering.

Holy Tuesday Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Holy Tuesday. May God Pour Out His Love on You Today. Have a Blessed Holy Week.

According to the beliefs of Christianity, in ancient times, the Church considered Easter Sunday as a holy day. According to legends, all religious traditions are completed on the night before Easter Sunday. During this, Lord Jesus is remembered by lighting candles. It is believed that on this day Lord Jesus himself appears.

