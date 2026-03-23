Mumbai, March 23: Christian communities across India are preparing for Holy Week 2026, which begins this Sunday, March 29. Commemorating the final days of Jesus Christ, the week features a series of solemn religious observances culminating in the celebration of Easter on April 5. In India, the period is marked by a mix of national gazetted holidays and regional traditions, particularly in states with significant Christian populations such as Kerala, Goa, Tamil Nadu, and the Northeast.

Key Dates for the 2026 Holy Week Calendar

The 2026 liturgical schedule follows a specific progression of events, starting in late March and extending into the first week of April:

Palm Sunday (March 29): Marks the start of Holy Week with the blessing of palm fronds, symbolising Jesus’s entry into Jerusalem.

Marks the start of Holy Week with the blessing of palm fronds, symbolising Jesus’s entry into Jerusalem. Maundy Thursday (April 2): Commemorates the Last Supper. In states like Kerala, this is observed as a significant religious and regional holiday.

Commemorates the Last Supper. In states like Kerala, this is observed as a significant religious and regional holiday. Good Friday (April 3): A day of penance and fasting, reflecting on the crucifixion. This is a Gazetted Holiday across nearly all of India.

A day of penance and fasting, reflecting on the crucifixion. This is a Gazetted Holiday across nearly all of India. Holy Saturday (April 4): A quiet day of reflection leading into the midnight Easter Vigil services.

A quiet day of reflection leading into the midnight Easter Vigil services. Easter Sunday (April 5): The joyous celebration of the Resurrection. Easter 2026 Date in India: When Is Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Public Holiday Status and Long Weekend Impact

The timing of Holy Week 2026 provides a significant "long weekend" for many Indian employees and students. Since Good Friday (April 3) is a national public holiday, many offices and educational institutions will remain closed from Friday through Sunday. While Maundy Thursday is not a nationwide holiday, it is officially recognised in Kerala, where banks and government offices typically close. For those in other states, Easter Sunday is often listed as a Restricted/Optional Holiday, allowing individuals to take leave based on their religious affiliation or company policy.

Holy Week Regional Traditions and Celebrations

Holy Week in India is characterised by diverse cultural adaptations of global Christian traditions:

Kerala: Known as Pesaha, Maundy Thursday involves the traditional cutting of Pesaha Appam (unleavened bread) in households. Large-scale church services and "Way of the Cross" processions are held across the state.

Known as Pesaha, Maundy Thursday involves the traditional cutting of Pesaha Appam (unleavened bread) in households. Large-scale church services and "Way of the Cross" processions are held across the state. Goa: The week is marked by sombre "Passos" (processions) in various parishes. On Easter Sunday, the atmosphere shifts to a festive one with community feasts and local music.

The week is marked by sombre "Passos" (processions) in various parishes. On Easter Sunday, the atmosphere shifts to a festive one with community feasts and local music. Northeast India: In states like Nagaland and Mizoram, sunrise services on Easter Sunday are a major highlight, often held in open fields or scenic locations to symbolise the dawn of the Resurrection.

Travel and Planning Advice for Holy Week

Due to the long weekend starting April 3, travel demand is expected to surge toward popular retreats such as Lonavala, Rishikesh, and coastal Goa. Public transport schedules may be adjusted, and pilgrims heading to major shrines like Velankanni in Tamil Nadu or the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Goa are advised to book transport in advance. Financial markets, including the BSE and NSE, will remain closed on April 3 in observance of Good Friday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 04:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).