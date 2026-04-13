Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’

US President Donald Trump has sparked significant controversy after sharing a digitally altered image on his social media platform, Truth Social, depicting himself as Jesus Christ. The post follows a period of escalating tension between the President and the Vatican, punctuated by Trump's recent public criticisms of Pope Leo. The image, which has gone viral globally, has drawn a mix of sharp condemnation from religious leaders and vocal support from his political base.

The social media post was shared without an extensive caption, but its timing suggests a direct response to the Pope's recent remarks regarding global populist movements and social responsibility. The incident marks another chapter in the complex relationship between the US executive branch and the Holy See under the current administration. Donald Trump Slams Pope Leo XIV As ‘Weak on Crime and Terrible for Foreign Policy’, Claims ‘He Wouldn’t Be in Vatican Without Me’.

Donald Trump Posts Himself as 'Jesus' on Social Media

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 President Trump posts image portraying himself as Jesus Christ. pic.twitter.com/utqhVoLgQ8 — Remarks (@remarks) April 13, 2026

Donald Trump Posting As Jesus Amid Escalating Tensions with the Vatican

The catalyst for the post appears to be a series of public disagreements between President Trump and Pope Leo. In recent weeks, the Pope has issued several statements implicitly and explicitly critiquing nationalist policies and the treatment of vulnerable populations. Trump responded to these comments by questioning the Pope’s understanding of modern political security and national interests.

During a recent press briefing, the President described the Pope’s views as "out of touch" with the realities of border security and economic protectionism. This ongoing exchange has created a visible rift between the White House and the Vatican, two of the world's most influential diplomatic entities.

Reactions from Religious and Political Figures

The depiction of the President in a messianic light has been met with swift backlash from a broad spectrum of religious organisations. The National Council of Churches issued a statement describing the image as "theologically inappropriate and deeply offensive" to the Christian faith. Several Catholic bishops in the United States have also expressed concern that such imagery undermines the sanctity of religious symbols for political gain.

Conversely, some of the President’s staunch supporters have defended the post. Some argue the image was meant to be symbolic of the "persecution" the President faces from his political opponents and the media. On social media, supporters have framed the post as a testament to his resilience and his role as a "defender of Christian values" in America.

Context of Digital Imagery in Political Communication

This is not the first time President Trump has used controversial or provocative digital imagery to communicate with his audience. Throughout his political career, he has frequently utilised memes and edited photos to frame himself as a heroic or transformative figure. However, the explicit use of Christological imagery represents a significant escalation in this communication strategy.

Political analysts suggest that such posts are designed to consolidate support among his evangelical and conservative base while intentionally provoking a reaction from critics. By positioning himself as a figure of religious significance, the President continues to blur the lines between traditional political discourse and personal identity.

Impact on International Diplomacy

The incident is expected to further complicate US-Vatican relations. Diplomatic observers note that while the Holy See rarely responds directly to social media activity, the cumulative weight of the President’s criticisms of Pope Leo and this latest post may lead to a cooling of formal diplomatic engagement.

As the President continues his term, his approach to religious institutions and their leadership remains a focal point of both domestic debate and international scrutiny. The Vatican has yet to issue an official response to the specific image shared on Monday.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2026 12:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).