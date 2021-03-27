Palm Sunday this year will be celebrated on March 28. This event is a Christian moveable feast that falls on the Sunday before Easter. The feast commemorates Jesus' triumphal entry into Jerusalem, an event mentioned in each of the four canonical Gospels. Palm Sunday is celebrated by the blessing and distribution of palm branches, representing the palm branches which the crowd scattered in front of Christ as he rode into Jerusalem. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Palm Sunday 2021 HD images, wallpapers, GIF messages, Facebook greetings and SMS to mark the first day of the holy week.

Palm Sunday marks the first day of Holy Week, the last week of the Christian solemn season of Lent that precedes the arrival of Eastertide. This year Easter will be celebrated on April 4. Palm Sunday is celebrated prominently in South India and is also known as Passion Sunday. It is a perfect time for Christians to count their blessings and thank Jesus Christ for all the strength; he bestowed upon them to survive the present global crisis. Holy Week 2021 Calendar: Know Full Dates of Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday Leading Up to Christian Festival of Easter.

This year many people will have to celebrate Palm Sunday 2021 at home, because of the coronavirus pandemic. However, you can reach out to your friends by sending out Palm Sunday 2021 wishes, HD images, WhatsApp sticker messages, GIF greetings, Holy Bible quotes, Facebook images and SMS templates which are available below for free download. You can send them and mark the start of Holy Week.

Palm Sunday Greetings

Happy Palm Sunday 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Today, We Have Been Blessed With the Arrival of Another Holy Week. Happy Palm Sunday!

Have a Blessed Palm Sunday (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Thank God for His Love and Blessings. Let Us Celebrate Palm Sunday With High Spirits and Joy.

Happy Palm Sunday 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Time To Celebrate the Season of Spring and Advent of Jesus in Our Lives. Happy Palm Sunday.

Palm Sunday 2021 HD Images and Wallpapers

Palm Sunday 2021 (File Image)

Palm Sunday 2021 (File Image)

Palm Sunday 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: No Pain, No Gain! No Thorn, No Throne! Always Work Hard To Achieve Your Goals. Happy Palm Sunday.

Watch Palm Sunday 2021 Video:

Christian societies welcome this day by singing a song in the joy of the Lord's arrival on the day of Palm Sunday. They would sing the songs in the joy of the Lord's arrival with the palm branches in their hands. Due to the pandemic, many churches will not remain open, however, you can listen Bible verses and other prayers through virtual mediums.

