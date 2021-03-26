If there can be anything that can match the festive vibes of Christmas for Christians, it has to be the Holy Week. Also popularly known as ‘Holy and Great Week’, the period of Holy Week is the 7-day week which just preludes Easter. The Holy Week includes days like Palm Sunday, Holy Monday, Holy Tuesday, Spy Wednesday, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday. The event of Holy Week sees one of the biggest audiences in the year. Several Christianity traditions, cultures, and rituals are observed in the Holy Week. If you are searching for Holy Week 2021 dates, days, and special days during the holy week, then look no further, as we have covered it for you. At LatestLY, we bring you the accurate and detailed calendar dates of Holy Week 2021, which will help you plan accordingly.

The festival of Holy Week is quite popular around the world. The top trends on Google are ‘Holy Week 2021 Dates’, ‘Holy Week 2021 Calendar, ‘Holy Week 2021 in India’, ‘Holy Week 2021 Holiday’, etc.

The celebrations of Holy Week are all about Jesus Christ. It reflects on the life and achievements of Jesus Christ and sheds light on the important events – life, arrest, and burial – of his life. Christians celebrate the festive Holy Week in a grandeur manner with feasts, family gatherings, liturgies, etc. organised lavishly.

The occasion of Holy Week holds great cultural significance for the Christianity community. Holy Week starts with Palm Sunday, which is also popularly known as Passion Sunday in different parts of the world. The event commemorates Jesus Christ’s ‘triumphal entry into Jerusalem’. The next two days are celebrated as Holy Monday and Holy Tuesday.

Sr. No. Day Date Holy Week 2021 Days 1 Sunday March 28, 2021 Palm Sunday or Passion Sunday 2 Monday March 29, 2021 Holy Monday 3 Tuesday March 30, 2021 Holy Tuesday or Fig Tuesday 4 Wednesday March 31, 2021 Holy Wednesday or Spy Wednesday 5 Thursday April 1, 2021 Maundy Thursday 6 Friday April 2, 2021 Good Friday 7 Saturday April 3, 2021 Holy Saturday 8 Saturday April 3, 2021 Easter Vigil 9 Sunday April 4, 2021 Easter Day (Easter Sunday)

A day later, Holy Wednesday is celebrated. On this day, people remember the story of Judas who betrayed Jesus Christ, with the help of chief priests. It is also known as Spy Wednesday. Holy Thursday, also observed as Maundy Thursday, celebrates the ‘Last Supper'.

The next day, people observe Good Friday, which remembers the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death. It is celebrated in a grandeur manner around the world. Holy Saturday, also known as Black Saturday, is the day that is observed as the time between Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and his resurrection. People also celebrate the occasion of the Easter Vigil on this day.

