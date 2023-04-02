Holy Week 2023 will be celebrated from April 2. The first day of Holy Week is Palm Sunday and marks the day Jesus Christ entered Jerusalem. The observance of Holy Week 2023 is believed to be one of the most important and auspicious times of the Church year. As we enter Holy Week 2023, people will share Happy Holy Week 2023 wishes and messages, Holy Week quotes, Happy Holy Week WhatsApp stickers, Holy Week 2023 images and wallpapers and Happy Holy Week Facebook status and Holy Week pictures with family and friends.

Holy Week marks the week that leads up to Easter - the day that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It also marks the last week of Lent and is observed by Christians across the world. The earliest allusion to the custom of marking this week as a whole with special observances is found in the Apostolical Constitutions (v. 18, 19), dating from the latter half of the 3rd century and 4th century. In this text, abstinence from flesh is commanded for all the days, while for Friday and Saturday, an absolute fast is commanded.

Holy Week has key observances like Spy Wednesday, Maundy Thursday, and Good Friday.

Quote Reads: “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.” – Psalm 46:1

Quote Reads: “But you Lord, do not be far from me. You are my strength, come quickly to help me.” – Psalm 22:19

Quote Reads: “The Lord is my strength and my defense; he has become my salvation. He is my God, and I will praise him, my father’s God, and I will exalt him.” – Exodus 15:2

Quote Reads: “I can do all things through him who strengthens me.” – Philippians 4:13

Quote Reads: “But the Lord is faithful, and he will strengthen you and protect you from the evil one.” – 2 Thessalonians 3:3

During this time, it is also customary for people to reread and share stories of Jesus Christ and come together as a community. Happy Holy Week 2023.

