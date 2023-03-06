Holy Week marks the last week of the Christian season of Lent, the week leading up to Easter. Holy Week begins with Palm Sunday, when Christians commemorate Jesus’ ‘triumphal entry’ into Jerusalem, and ends with Easter Sunday. The Holy Week is also called ‘Great and Holy Week’ or ‘Passion Week’. Holy Week is the most sacred week in the liturgical year in Christianity. For all Christian traditions, it is a moveable observance. In Eastern Rite Churches, Holy Week starts after 40 days of Lent and two transitional days: Saturday of Lazarus (Lazarus Saturday) and Palm Sunday. In Western Christian Churches, Holy Week falls on the last week of Lent or Sixth Lent Week. Lent 2023 Start Date in Calendar: Know Lent Season History and Significance of the 40-Day Christian Fasting Period.

The Holy Week has five days of special significance, which start on Palm Sunday (the Sunday before Easter) until Holy Saturday (Black Saturday). Did you know? As per records, Christians worldwide have been observing the Holy Week for over 1,900 years. Holy Week 2023 takes place from April 2 to April 9. This means Easter 2023 will be observed on Sunday, April 9.

Important Dates of Lent Dates Holy Week April 2 - April 8, 2023 Palm Sunday April 2, 2023 Holy Monday April 3, 2023 Holy Tuesday April 4, 2023 Holy Wednesday April 5, 2023 Maundy Thursday April 6, 2023 Good Friday April 7, 2023 Holy Saturday April 8, 2023 Easter Sunday April 9, 2023

Palm Sunday

The Holy Week begins with Palm Sunday. The day begins with a Gospel reading of Jesus’s journey to Jerusalem. The prayers tell us that people welcomed Jesus by laying down their cloaks and waving palm branches. In 2023, Palm Sunday falls on April 2. Basically, Palm Sunday Celebrates Jesus's triumphant entry into Jerusalem.

Holy Monday

Holy Monday is said to be the second day of Jesus in Jerusalem. This year, Holy Monday 2022 falls on April 3. Prayer services are popular in the evenings in the days between Palm Sunday and Holy Thursday.

Holy Tuesday

Holy Tuesday is also popularly known as Fig Tuesday. It was a day of avoiding traps and teaching. As per religious beliefs, Christ foresaw his death on Holy Tuesday. In 2023, Holy Tuesday will be marked on April 4.

Holy Wednesday

In 2023, Holy Wednesday falls on April 5. In Christianity, the day of Holy Wednesday marks the ‘Bargain of Judas’. As per religious texts, Judas, who was one of the twelve apostles of Jesus, arranged the betrayal of the Messiah with the chief priests for thirty pieces of silver.

Holy Thursday or Maundy Thursday

The period of Lent ends on Holy Thursday or Maundy Thursday, and Easter Triduum begins. On Thursday of the Holy Week, during Jesus' last supper, he predicted the events that would immediately follow. This includes his betrayal, the denial of Peter, and his death and resurrection. In 2023, Holy Thursday will be observed on April 6.

Good Friday

Good Friday marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death at Calvary. It is observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum. It is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, Great and Holy Friday, and Black Friday and is observed as the saddest day in Christianity. Good Friday 2023 will be marked on April 7.

Holy Saturday

Holy Saturday is also termed Black Saturday. The Triduum of the Passion Week concludes with Holy Saturday. This day falls between the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his resurrection. Jesus' body was laid in its tomb on Holy Saturday. In 2023, Holy Saturday falls on April 8.

Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday 2023 will be marked on April 9. It is no longer a part of Holy Week but still part of the Easter Triduum. On this day, Christians worldwide celebrate it as the day of Jesus' resurrection from the dead, which marks the start of the Easter week and the season of Eastertide. Easter Sunday is also called Pascha or Resurrection Sunday.

