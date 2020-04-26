How to Buy Gold Online for Akshaya Tritiya 2020? Step-by-Step Guidance to Purchase Gold From Home Amid Lockdown

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya 2020 is here. Also known as Akti, or Aksha Teej, this day is considered immensely auspicious for people belonging to the Hindu community. New beginnings are started, and some even buy gold or any new product that may indicate the entry of prosperity. Purchasing gold during Akshaya Tritiya is significant, as it is regarded as an investment to most Hindu families. However, because of the ongoing lockdown, buying the yellow metals may not be a usual affair. The gold shops are shut. You can only purchase gold online. On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya 2020, here we give you some step-by-step guidance on how you can buy gold online and celebrate the festival while being at home. Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Date & Shubh Muhurat to Buy Gold Online: Know Significance, History, Celebrations and Rituals Associated With Akha Teej.

The literary translation of Akshaya Tritiya in English is, “money, never-ending-ness.” This is explained in the sense of prosperity, hope, joy and success (Akshaya), whereas Tritiya means third. Buying something new, especially gold, is a tradition among the Hindus. Some consider it as a great investment; others wait for this auspicious occasion to buy gold jewellery. Because of the ongoing economic instability, gold continues to remain an attractive asset. Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Messages in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Photos and Greetings to Send on Auspicious Day.

How to Buy Gold Online?

Famous jewellers, like Tanishq and Kalyan Jewellers, are selling gold on their online platforms. You can visit their official websites, choose out of the various options available and purchase the one you like by making online payments.

According to reports, financial technology companies such as PhonePe and Paytm are selling physical and digital gold on their apps, partnering with MMTC-PAMP or Safe Gold. The gold purchased by customers is stored in locker facilities with MMTC-PAMP or Safe Gold. However, it is essential to note here that the delivery will be done after the lockdown is lifted.

Another option you have is Gold Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that can be bought from stock exchange. You will need a trading Demat account. However, it is essential to note here that, there is a minimum limit of one gramme. Returns are also lower than the actual return on gold. Besides, there is no lock-in period.

There is Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB). They are government securities, issued by the Reserve Bank of India, in multiples of one gram of gold. There is an investment limit of 1 gramme and maximum of 4kg, per individual. These bonds have a lesser risk of theft and high returns on the actual gold because of the interest payable. Their maturity period is eight years, and the storage cost is also low.

So, now you know the various online options available to buy gold online. Think about it and calculate the outcomes and returns, before you purchase them. Stay home, stay safe and enjoy the festival of Akshaya Tritiya.