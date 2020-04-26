Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Date & Shubh Muhurat to Buy Gold Online: Know Significance, History, Celebrations and Rituals Associated With Akha Teej

Happy Akshaya Tritiya (File Image)

Akshaya Tritiya is the annual festival which is also known as Akha Teej or Akti and is celebrated by Hindus and Jains. Akshaya Tritiya is said to bring in prosperity and good luck in everyone’s lives, and also revolves around buying gold at a specified muhurat timing. Akshaya Tritiya 2020 will be celebrated on April 26. This is considered to be one of the most auspicious festivals and is especially followed rigorously by entrepreneurs and business people who are keen on scaling new heights of success. While the celebration may be different this year around due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, its importance continues to be one of the most important festivals for Hindus and Jains across the country. Here’s everything you need to know about Akshaya Tritiya, its significance and history and how it is celebrated. Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Messages in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Facebook Photos and Greetings to Send on Auspicious Day.

When is Akshaya Tritiya 2020?

Akshaya Tritiya, as the name suggests, falls on the third Tithi (lunar day) of Bright Half (Shukla Paksha) of Vaisakha month. This spring festival will be celebrated on April 26 this year. A crucial part of Akshaya Tritiya celebration has to be buying gold on the specified Muhurat, as well as performing the auspicious Akshaya Tritiya Puja.

When to Purchase Gold on Akshaya Tritiya 2020 Online?

The tithi for Tritiya begins on April 25 at 11.51 am and goes on till April 26 1.22 pm, and here are the Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat and Gold Purchase Timing.

Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat - 06:13 AM to 12:36 PM

Akshaya Tritiya Gold Purchase Timings - 11:51 AM to 06:13 AM, Apr 26

Significance of Akshaya Tritiya

The literary translation of Akshaya Tritiya in English is "money, never-ending-ness" in the sense of prosperity, hope, joy and success (Akshaya) and Tritiya means third. So the name essentially translates to its celebration. In Jainism, Akshaya Tritiya commemorates the first Tirthankara's (Rishabhdev) ending his one-year asceticism by consuming sugarcane juice poured into his cupped hands and is referred to as Varsha Tapa by some. In Hinduism, this day is often referred to be the birthday of Parasurama who is the sixth incarnation of Vishnu, and he is revered in Vaishnava temples.

How is Akshaya Tritiya Celebrated?

As described earlier, Akshaya Tritiya celebrations are centred around performing the auspicious Akshaya Tritiya Puja, buying gold, silver or other metals, or new products that may indicate the entry of prosperity and offering their prayers to the God. while Jains often celebrate this day by observing strict fasts, especially at pilgrimage sites such as Palitana (Gujarat). Meanwhile, the celebration for Hindus mainly revolves around offering their prayers to Lord Vishnu and buying gold.

While traditionally many would pay a visit to Lord Vishnu temples in their areas and flood gold shops in the vicinity. The celebrations have taken a new turn this year around. However, people can continue to buy gold online, which would reach them once the lockdown is eased. Many are also turning their attention to Gold ETFs and certificates that are easily available on payment apps, to invest as little as Re 1 in gold and still celebrate this auspicious festival. Here’s hoping that this Akshaya Tritiya fills your life with good luck and prosperity.