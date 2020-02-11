Hug Day 2020: Seven Reasons Why Hug Day is The Best Day in Valentine Week

Hug Day (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Valentine's Day is around the corner and couples are busy preparing for the day. People love showering their partners with flowers, chocolates and gifts. Couples pamper each other with gifts trying to make them feel special. While gifts may make a person happy, promising to hold the person for a lifetime strengthens the bond between the two. And hugging each other plays an important role in any relationships. It cements the relationship by giving a feeling of oneness and togetherness. This Hug Day 2020 which falls ahead of Valentine's Day 2020, hug and tell your partner what they mean to you. As we celebrate Hug Day, we bring to you 7 reasons why its the best day in the Valentine Week. National Hugging Day 2020 Date: History, Significance and Celebrations of This Observance.

Hugs are a beautiful way of conveying emotions and perhaps a stronger form of communication. It is amazing how without talking you can communicate so many feelings at a time. Science has also proven that hugging is an important element in every relationship. It conveys varied emotions and gives a sense of belongingness. National Hugging Day 2020: Types of Hugs Decoded, What Is Your Partner Telling You With Their Embrace.

1. Hugging has calming and healing qualities which reduces tension in the body. It brings down feelings of anxiety and depression.

2. It can reduce the feeling of loneliness and increase the feeling of happiness.

3. As hugging is a physical interaction it can immediately help establish intimacy and a close connection.

4. A study found that people who experienced hugs frequently were less likely to fall sick and even if they did their symptoms were less intense.

5. Hugging boosts the recipient's self-esteem. It feels like an assurance that the partner is worthy of love and affection.

6. Many studies have found that hugging promotes a healthy heart. Researches say that people's heart rate lowered significantly when compared to those who did not hug.

7. Hugging increases the feeling of security. When you hug a person, they feel more secured and love deepens.

Be it your parents, spouse, partner, grandparents, children, friends or colleagues, give them a hug. A hug speaks volumes of how much you love and care for the person. While you can hug your loved one at any time, doing it on a day assigned for hugs will make them feel special. This Hug Day 2020, hug and strengthen your bond.