Happy International Daughters Day 2022! International Daughters Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September every year, and National Daughters Day in India is celebrated on September 25th. This year both days clash together; hence it calls for double celebrations. Daughters play a significant role in every family. It is because of them that the families stay connected. Celebrating the love spread by daughters on Daughters Day 2022, we at LatestLY have curated International Daughters Day quotes, Happy National Daughters Day wishes, International Daughters Day 2022 messages, greetings, International Daughters Day 2022 images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day. National Daughters Day 2022: Celebrate the Special Day by Sharing Sweet Quotes, WhatsApp Messages and Greetings.

Daughters act as the guardian of a family. They are sincere and loved by every member of the family. To make them feel loved and appreciated, you can celebrate Daughters Day with them by making one of their favourite dishes. You may also treat them to their favourite dining out, go for outdoor activities and spend good quality time with them. Also, here are quotes you can share with them as part of your Daughters Day 2022 celebrations plan.

Happy Daughters Day (File Image)

“Daughter – a title just above the princess.” – Unknown

Happy Daughters Day (File Image)

“Daughter are angels sent from above to fill our heart with unending love.” – J. Lee

Happy Daughters Day (File Image)

“No one in this world can love a girl more than her father.” – Michael Ratnadeepak

Happy Daughters Day (File Image)

“A daughter may outgrow your lap but she’ll never outgrow your heart.” – Unknown

Happy Daughters Day (File Image)

“A daughter is God’s way of saying “thought you could use a lifelong friend.” – Unknown

Daughters’ Day 2022 Greetings & Wishes To Celebrate the Daughters Who Light Up Our Lives

Every day spent with the daughters is a special day. One does not need a reason to celebrate their daughter, but daughter’s day allows everyone to dedicate one day to their daughter and be a part of their life. Let them be the leader today, plan the day according to their preferences and make them feel special. Here are beautiful quotes you can download and send from our collection to wish the daughters in your family. Wishing everyone Happy Daughter’s Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2022 09:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).