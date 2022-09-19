Daughters Day is celebrated widely all around the world, with different countries celebrating it on different dates. International Daughters Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of September. This day reminds us to cherish and celebrate our daughters who bring plenty of love, laughter and joy into our lives. The celebration of daughters is significant because in developing countries, daughters have often been seen as a burden and the observance of this day is also a constant reminder of the importance of daughters and the need to appreciate them in every way possible. People also celebrate National Son and Daughter Day in August to celebrate all the children. While Daughters Day celebrates the warmth and commitment of daughters, it’s also interesting to note that National Transfer Money to Your Daughter Day is celebrated on October 6 to help our daughters get some extra pocket money. Learn all about the date, history, significance and ways of celebrating National Daughters Day 2022 here.

Date & History of National Daughters Day

National Daughters Day in the U.S. is celebrated on September 26 every year and International Daughters Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of every September, which also falls on September 26 in 2022. National Daughters Day was celebrated in America even way back in 1932 when it was reported in Vermont newspapers that the Daughters of Union Veterans met for a combined Christmas and Daughters Day celebration in December. For decades, this holiday was then forgotten until Archies Limited in India reinvented Daughters Day. This day was observed for raising awareness about the struggle of girls in parts of India where they are considered inferior to sons and are also seen as a burden. It was revived to do something about the plight of the girl child, stated the Chairman and Managing Director of Archies Limited in an interview in 2007. The Daughters Day celebrations in India then led to the revival of National Daughters Day in the U.S. When is Mother's Day 2022 in India? Know Date, History And Significance Of Observing The Day.

Significance of National Daughters Day

A lot of importance has been given to sons historically in different cultures of the world, with even royalty ensuring that their line of succession is taken forward by the sons, who were considered to be stronger and better leaders. Women, on the other hand, have faced a significant amount of discrimination throughout history, from not getting equal rights for a long time to facing dangers from violent and abusive people, as was witnessed during the #MeToo movement. This day is therefore celebrated not just to raise awareness about the importance of daughters, but also to highlight the kind of struggles they have had to face and to cherish them for their individuality despite of all the obstacles.

How to Celebrate National Daughters Day 2022

This day is celebrated by firstly acknowledging the social stereotypes and appreciating the value that daughters bring into the lives of their parents. This day appreciates and celebrates their individuality in every possible way. You can take to history on this day and read up about the struggles daughters had to face during unthinkable circumstances. It’s also a good day to have a chat with your daughters about what they want to do and dedicate the whole day to planning something special for them and just showering them with love and affection, from wishing and gifting them special gifts to promising them your love and support in whatever they wish to do.

Daughters are known for the warmth and care they show to their parents and for their ability to show up, help out and value their parents in every way possible. This National Daughters Day 2022, make sure your daughter feels as loved as she possibly can.

