International Day of Older Persons is an annual global event that is observed around the world on October 1. This day was established by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 1990 and has been observed around the world since then. The global event highlights the contributions of older people to society while raising awareness about issues they face, such as health care, elder rights, loneliness, financial security, and age discrimination. This year, International Day of Older Persons 2025 falls on Wednesday, October 1. In this article, let’s know more about the International Day of Older Persons 2025 date, theme and significance about the global event. International Day of Older Persons Wishes: Thoughtful Greetings, HD Wallpapers, Meaningful Quotes, Messages and Images To Express Gratitude to the Senior Citizens.

International Day of Older Persons 2025 Date

International Day of Older Persons 2025 falls on Wednesday, October 1.

International Day of Older Persons 2025 Theme

International Day of Older Persons 2025 Theme is ‘Older Persons Driving Local and Global Action: Our Aspirations, Our Well-Being and Our Rights’

International Day of Older Persons History

Older persons are a rapidly growing segment of society, especially in developing countries around the world. Policies that empower older persons, ensure equitable access to healthcare and social protection, and eliminate discrimination are essential for sustainable development in an ageing world. With an aim to highlight this need, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on December 14, 1990, voted to establish October 1 as the International Day of Older People as recorded in Resolution 45/106.

This was preceded by initiatives such as the Vienna International Plan of Action on Ageing, which was adopted by the 1982 World Assembly on Ageing and endorsed later that year by the UN General Assembly.

The holiday was observed for the first time on October 1, 1991. In the same year, the UNGA adopted the United Nations Principles for Older Persons (resolution 46/91). In 2002, the Second World Assembly on Ageing adopted the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing, to respond to the opportunities and challenges of population ageing in the 21st century and to promote the development of a society for all ages.

International Day of Older Persons Significance

Rapid growth in the number of people reaching older ages highlights the significance of promoting health, preventing illnesses, and treating illnesses throughout the entire course of life. International Day of Older Persons is a special day that aims to amplify the voices of older persons and recognise their contributions. This annual event serves as a platform for older persons to voice their aspirations, advocate for their rights, and call for policies that ensure their dignity and well-being.

This day is observed worldwide with events and initiatives that honour the elderly, highlight their role in society, and address the issues they face. Senior citizens are invited to cultural programs, health camps, and felicitation ceremonies, while governments often announce new welfare schemes, pensions, or healthcare initiatives for the elderly.

