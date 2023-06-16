Every year, International Day of the African Child is celebrated on June 16 in several countries across the globe. The day has been celebrated since 1991 after the OAU Organisation of African Unity first initiated it. The day focuses on the barriers African children face in order to receive a quality education. The International Day of the African Child honours those who participated in the Soweto Uprising in 1976 and raises awareness of the continuing need to improve the education provided to African children. As International Day of the African Child 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the global event. Earthquake in South Africa Videos: Quake of Magnitude 5.0 on Richter Scale Jolts Johannesburg.

International Day Of The African Child 2023 Date

International Day Of The African Child 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, June 16.

International Day Of The African Child History

On June 16, 1976, over ten thousand black school children thronged to streets in Soweto, South Africa and walked half a mile long, protesting the poor quality of their education and demanding their right to be taught in their own language. As per historical records, hundreds of young students were shot during the protest, and more than a thousand were injured. On this day, governments, NGOs, international organisations and other stakeholders gather to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the full realization of the rights of children in Africa. South Africa Shooting: Gunmen Open Fire at Hostel in Durban; Seven Killed, Two Injured.

International Day Of The African Child Significance

The International Day of the African Child focuses on the barriers African children face in other to receive a quality education. The day also aims to pay respect to the past students who dedicated their lives to their community by helping students today to reach their goals through black student scholarships that are provided on the basis of their African heritage.

