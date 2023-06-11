A 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck the South African city of Johannesburg in the early hours of Sunday. According to seismologists, the earthquake happened at 2:38 am, and its epicentre was just 6 kilometres south of Alberton, or roughly 16 kilometres southeast of central Johannesburg. Earthquake in Arunachal Pradesh: Quake of Magnitude 3.2 on Richter Scale Hits West Kameng District, No Casualty Reported.

Earthquake in South Africa Videos:

The South African 🇿🇦 city of Johannesburg experienced a moderate earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of about 5.0 The tremor was widely felt not only within the city but also throughout the entire region. pic.twitter.com/ZwCcIXFFxJ — Africa View Facts (@AfricaViewFacts) June 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)