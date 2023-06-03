In yet another incident of gun violence, gunmen fired at a hostel in South Africa's Durban on Saturday. Seven people were killed, and two were injured in the incident. Law enforcement agencies have launched a probe after the mass shooting incident. More details are awaited.

Durban Hostel Firing:

Gunmen open fire at hostel in Durban, South Africa, killing 7 people and injuring 2 others — BNO News (@BNONews) June 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)