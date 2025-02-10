International Epilepsy Day is an annual event that is observed on the second Monday of February to raise awareness about epilepsy. This year, International Epilepsy Day 2025 falls on Monday, February 10. Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. This annual event that is observed globally aims to educate the public about epilepsy, its causes, and its impact on individuals and families. As we observe International Epilepsy Day 2023, here’s a list of International Epilepsy Day quotes and greetings, International Epilepsy Day messages, and International Epilepsy Day images that you can download and share with your family and friends. You can also share these quotes as images and HD wallpapers, quotes, and SMS with your loved ones. International Epilepsy Day 2025 Messages and Quotes: Netizens Share Informative Posts, Images, Wallpapers and Sayings To Raise Awareness and Show Support to Those Living With Epilepsy.

International Epilepsy Day is an important global awareness day that seeks to reduce the stigma and misconceptions associated with epilepsy. This annual event promotes better healthcare access and research for improved treatment options. It is an annual awareness-raising initiative organised by the International Bureau for Epilepsy (IBE) and the International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE). February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Here are some quotes and messages you can share on International Epilepsy Day to spread awareness, support, and encouragement:

Inspirational Quotes on International Epilepsy Day:

“Epilepsy is not a weakness, but a challenge that reveals strength.” “Seizures do not define me. My courage, resilience, and determination do.” “A diagnosis of epilepsy does not mean a diagnosis of limits.” “Awareness is the first step towards acceptance and understanding.” “No one should fight epilepsy alone—support, love, and understanding make all the difference.”

Awareness Messages on International Epilepsy Day:

Today, on International Epilepsy Day, let's break the stigma and raise awareness! Epilepsy is not a barrier—it’s a journey of resilience. 💜 #EpilepsyAwareness #EndTheStigma

1 in 100 people live with epilepsy. It’s time to educate, advocate, and support! 💜 #EpilepsyDay #YouAreNotAlone

Seizures don’t discriminate, but neither does courage! Let’s stand together for epilepsy awareness and inclusivity.

Knowledge saves lives! Learn seizure first aid and be prepared to help. #EpilepsyAwareness

Epilepsy is more than just seizures. Let’s work towards a world of understanding, support, and medical advancements.

International Epilepsy Day Images, Posters and HD Wallpapers

International Epilepsy Day (Photo Credits: File Photo)

International Epilepsy Day Images, Posters and HD Wallpapers

Purple Day For Epilepsy Awareness (Photo Credits: File Photo)

International Epilepsy Day Images, Posters and HD Wallpapers

Epilepsy Awareness Day (File Image)

International Epilepsy Day Images, Posters and HD Wallpapers

International Epilepsy Day (Photo Credits: X)

According to the official website, the global target is that by 2031, countries will have increased service coverage for epilepsy by 50% from the current coverage in 2021. On this day, several events are held across the globe to observe International Epilepsy Day. Awareness campaigns, educational seminars, and workshops are organised, and public events, social media campaigns, and fundraising activities are held.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2025 02:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).