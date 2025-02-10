International Epilepsy Day is celebrated every year on the second Monday of February. International Epilepsy Day 2025 falls on Monday, February 10. The day aims to raise awareness about epilepsy and show support to those living with the brain condition. Epilepsy is a brain condition that causes seizures. This observance aims to educate people, remove any fear of the disorder, and fight the stigma around it. Many events are held worldwide, including talks, seminars, campaigns, and support programmes for those with epilepsy. The day also encourages research and better treatment options. People wear purple to show support and unity. To raise awareness about the day and show support, netizens took to social media to share International Epilepsy Day 2025 messages, quotes, images, wallpapers, sayings, and informative posts. Epilepsy Awareness Day Date & Significance: What Is Epilepsy? Everything To Know About Purple Day Dedicated to the Neurological Disorder.

International Epilepsy Day Messages

Every year the second Monday of February is observed as International Epilepsy Day, and this year it is celebrated on 10 February. The day spreads awareness and educates people about the facts of epilepsy and the urgent need for improved treatment, better care, and research. pic.twitter.com/mxrINl48We — Dr.A.Pandurangan (@Dr_Pandu) February 9, 2025

International Epilepsy Day Images

Today is International #EpilepsyDay – a day to raise awareness, break stigma, and support those living with epilepsy. 🧠⚡ If you or a loved one are experiencing epilepsy, we can help. 💜 Learn more and book a Get Started call today: https://t.co/xcKxSCoKac #MyEpilepsyJourney pic.twitter.com/ErIJKSZZJz — BrainHub (@BrainHubClinic) February 10, 2025

International Epilepsy Day Quotes

International Epilepsy Day Wallpapers

International Epilepsy Day Sayings

International epilepsy day : let us try to spread awareness about this Serious disease pic.twitter.com/Iypxl3gjp7 — Rajesh Yadav @rajeshyadav (@y75854548) February 10, 2025

International Epilepsy Day Posts

International Epilepsy Day Feb 10 to shine a light on the challenges faced by people living with epilepsy. Also, to educate the general public about epilepsy and to teach people how to provide better care for people living with the disorder. pic.twitter.com/tHPTca99H6 — 🇮🇳 Subash Vaid 🇮🇳 (@scvaid23) February 9, 2025

