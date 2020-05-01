International Workers’ Day 2020 HD Images With Quotes: Beautiful Thoughts and Sayings Appreciating Labour to Send Messages on May 1

International Workers' Day quotes and sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy International Workers' Day 2020! May 1 is marked all over the world as Labour Day, a day to commemorate the labour movement, protecting the interest of the working class. Also called May Day, it is celebrated in most countries around the world as a public holiday. Working people from all fields, labour unions all over the world celebrate this day off. One of the ways fo appreciating the hard work of labour is by sending good wishes and messages of labour day. We have got you wonderful quotes for International Workers' Day 2020! These are thoughtful sayings that can be used as greetings and wishes for the day and appreciate people's accomplishments. International Workers' Day 2020 Wishes & HD Images For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Messages to Send on Labour Day.

International Workers' Day essentially celebrates the main workers who work in the production chain. The day commemorates past labour struggles against a host of workers' rights violations, including lengthy workdays and weeks, poor conditions and child labour. This day celebrates the labour who are continuously striving for work. On this day, we have thus got you beautiful quotes and messages which you can share with everyone and make people respect the laborious work. International Workers’ Day Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Labour Day 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings on May 1.

International Workers' Day 2020 quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Prosperous Farmers Mean More Employment, More Prosperity for the Workers and the Businessmen of Every Industrial Area in the Whole Country.” - Franklin D. Roosevelt

International Workers' Day quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Work Keeps at Bay Three Great Evils: Boredom, Vice, and Need.” – Voltaire

International Workers' Day quotes and images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “A Man Is Not Idle Because He Is Absorbed in Thought. There Is a Visible Labor and There Is an Invisible Labor.” - Victor Hugo

International Workers' Day images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “A Mind Always Employed Is Always Happy. This Is the True Secret, the Grand Recipe, for Felicity.” - Thomas Jefferson

International Workers' Day quotes and sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “A Bad Day at Work Is Better Than a Good Day in Hell.” - Scott Johnson

International Workers' Day sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Physical Labor Not Only Does Not Exclude the Possibility of Mental Activity, but Improves and Stimulates It.” - Leo Tolstoy

International Workers' Day 2020 sayings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “God Give Me Work, Till My Life Shall End and Life, Till My Work Is Done.” – Epitaph

International Workers' Day 2020 images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Without Labor Nothing Prospers.” – Sophocles

International Workers Day quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Labor Is the Only Prayer That Nature Answers.” - Robert Green Ingersoll

International Workers Day 2020 quotes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Quote Reads: “Work Isn’t to Make Money; You Work to Justify Life.” - Marc Chagall

We hope our collection of quotes and images help you to send your wishes for International Workers' Day 2020! This time the celebrations will be different as most of the people are in the lockdown of Coronavirus. But you can always share these thoughtful quotes as messages to pass on the importance of labour in all industries.