International Workers' Day 2020 Holiday: List of Countries Around World Where Labour Day is Declared Public Holiday

International Workers' Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Photo)

International Workers Day is observed on May 1 across countries. It is also known as Labour Day or May Day in different regions. The day is a public holiday in most countries in the world. The day is to given off to workers to celebrate their contribution to the economy. May 1 is often observed as a labour day in many parts of the world. The importance of observing Labour Day originated in the 19th century in the United States when the industrialists exploited the labour class by making them work for long hours a day. As the exploitation continued, workers rose to demand their rights. In the late-19th century following an unfortunate incident where peacefully protesting labourers were killed in Chicago on May 1, Labour Day was formed. Here, we bring to you countries where Labour Day is a holiday. International Workers' Day 2020 Date: Know The History, Origin And Significance of Labour Day Dedicated to Workers Across The Globe!

Countries Where International Workers' Day is a Public Holiday

International Worker’s Day is a holiday around the world, mainly in European and Asian countries. In the United Kingdom, the day is celebrated as May Day, a Spring festival which has origins in Paganism. It is known also as Beltaine (or the Anglicised 'Beltane') and has various customs and traditions attached to it. Meanwhile, The United States of America, Australia and Canada celebrate International Workers Day on a different day of the year.

In China, the International Workers Day holiday was extended to 3 days during the 1990s which was extended to a seven-day holiday later. However, it was later reduced to one day. In the United Kingdom, a bank holiday was instituted in 1978 for the citizens and trade unionist to celebrate. The labour day holiday was held on a Monday to reduce the damage caused to the business. May 1 is also a national holiday in the Russian Federation. It is also celebrated in countries in Central America, South America, and in some parts of the Caribbean.