International Workers' Day, also known as Labour Day or May Day in many countries, is celebrated on May 1 to honour the struggles and achievements of the labour movement. The day traces its roots back to the late 19 century, particularly the labour union movement’s fight for an eight-hour workday. One of the most notable events tied to this day is the 1886 Haymarket Affair in Chicago, where a peaceful labour protest turned violent after a bomb explosion. To celebrate International Workers’ Day 2025 on May 1, share these International Workers’ Day 2025 quotes, Labour Day HD images, sayings, messages, greetings and wallpapers in honour of the workers' achievements. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

International Workers’ Day is recognised globally as a symbol of workers’ rights and social justice. Countries around the world use May 1 to raise awareness about workers' conditions and to advocate for fair treatment, living wages, and safe workplaces. It is often marked by parades, rallies, speeches, and demonstrations, especially by trade unions and workers' associations. As you observe International Workers’ Day 2025, share these International Workers’ Day 2025 quotes, Labour Day HD images, sayings, messages, greetings and wallpapers.

WhatsApp Message Reads: “The Strength of a Nation Lies in the Hands of Its Workers — Building, Dreaming, and Driving Progress Every Single Day.”

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Work Is Not Just a Means To Earn, It’s a Way To Create, Inspire, and Leave a Mark on the World.”

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Every Tool Held, Every Brick Laid, Every Task Completed With Dedication — Is a Silent Salute to the Dignity of Labour.”

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Labour Day Is Not Just a Holiday, It’s a Tribute to the Hands That Keep the World Moving.”

WhatsApp Message Reads: “Behind Every Success Is Someone Who Worked for It — Often Unseen, but Never Unimportant. Here’s to the Workers Who Make It All Possible.”

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy Labour Day 2025! May Your Hard Work Always Be Recognised, Respected, and Rewarded.

WhatsApp Message Reads: To All the Dedicated Workers Who Keep the World Running — Today Is for You. Thank You and Happy Labour Day!

International Workers' Day serves as a reminder of the collective power of workers and the historical struggles that led to modern labour laws. Issues like child labour, long working hours, unsafe conditions, and wage exploitation were rampant in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Through organized action and persistent advocacy, significant reforms were achieved; many of which are still being defended and expanded upon today. While in some countries like the U.S., Labour Day is celebrated in September, May 1 remains the primary day for labour rights recognition in most of the world. It stands as both a celebration of workers’ contributions to society and a continued call for equity and dignity in the workplace.

