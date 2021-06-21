International Day of Yoga is observed every year across the world on June 21. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the theme set by the United Nations for this year is “Yoga for well-being”. The ancient Indian form of exercise has actually helped us to remain fit mentally and physically throughout the pandemic. Thus, this year’s theme for International Day of Yoga is to highlight the importance of yoga for our well-being. People also celebrate the day by wishing each other well with Happy International Yoga Day 2021 images, HD wallpapers, inspirational quotes, greetings and messages.

According to the United Nations' current statement, Yoga is also playing a significant role in the rehabilitation of COVID-19 patients in isolation. The full statement read as, "A growing trend of people around the world embracing Yoga to stay healthy and rejuvenated and to fight social isolation and depression has been witnessed during the pandemic. Yoga is also playing a significant role in the psycho-social care and rehabilitation of Covid-19 patients in quarantine and isolation. It is particularly helpful in allaying their fears and anxiety."

The first Yoga Day was celebrated at Rajpath in New Delhi, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with dignitaries from 84 nations performed around 21 yoga asanas. Now, this year International Yoga Day will be celebrated on June 21, Monday. To promote the special form of exercise, various government and private organizations will hold several events. However, to motivate your loved ones to incorporate yoga in their daily lives, you can send a few motivational wishes, greetings, quotes, WhatsApp messages, HD images, and wallpapers on International Yoga Day 2021.

The idea of celebrating Internation Yoga Day was first proposed by PM Modi during his speech on the 69th session of the General Assembly, he said, “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action, a holistic approach that is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world, and nature.”

