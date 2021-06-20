To highlight the importance of yoga in our life, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated globally on June 21 every year. The idea of observing the International Day of Yoga was initiated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The main reason behind celebrating yoga day on June 21 is that the date is the longest day in the Northern Hemisphere. Indian Ambassador Ashok Mukherjee introduced the draft resolution in the United General Assembly on December 11, 2014, and it got major support from 177 Member States.

On the same day, the United Nations designated June 21 as International Day of Yoga by resolution 69/131. Yoga has several benefits for human health. For physical and mental stability, one should practice yoga on a daily basis. The word ‘Yoga’ derived from the Sanskrit language and the meaning of the same is to unite or join. On June 15, 2015, the first International Day of Yoga was observed globally. PM Modi along with dignitaries of 84 nations participated in an event organised by the Ministry of Ayush. Around 35,985 people performed 21 yoga poses at Rajghat, New Delhi.

This year, the International Day of Yoga will be celebrated on June 21, Monday. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, organising an event for practicing yoga outside will be difficult. Although, private and government organizations can hold several events virtually. But people can still celebrate International Day of Yoga 2021 with full spirit by sending a few latest Yoga Day wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages, HD images, wallpapers, and SMS via online to motivate their loved ones to incorporate yoga in their daily routine.

Happy Yoga Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You Cannot Always Control What Goes on Outside, but You Can Always Control What Goes On Inside! Best Wishes for International Yoga Day.

Happy Yoga Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Strength and Beauty to Body, Mind and Soul. Happy International Yoga Day!

Happy Yoga Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yoga Is the Journey of the Self, Through the Self, to the Self. Happy International Yoga Day 2021.

Happy Yoga Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yoga Teaches Us To Cure What Need Not Be Endured and Endure What Cannot Be Cured. Wishing You a Happy International Yoga Day.

Happy Yoga Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Yoga Is the Gateway to Happiness That the Body Needs in Daily Life! Happy International Yoga Day!

International Day of Yoga 2021 Images, WhatsApp Messages and Greetings To Send to Family on June 21

As yoga helped a lot of us to remain fit throughout the pandemic; thus, the theme of International Day of Yoga this year, 2021 is 'Yoga for Well- being'. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Yoga Day 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2021 10:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).