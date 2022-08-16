Janmashtami is the most significant religious event celebrated on the Krishna Paksha's eighth tithi in Bhadrapada Month. According to the English Calendar, Krishna Janmashtami 2022 will be marked on Friday, 19 August. The Hindu festival commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, who is worshipped as the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, also called Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti and Sree Jayanthi, devotees perform prayers and numerous kinds of traditions across the country inspired by the life of Lord Krishna. It is an important festival, particularly in the Vaishnavism denomination of Hinduism, which believes in Lord Vishnu as the sole supreme being leading all other Hindu deities.

The Krishna Janmashtami celebration is marked over the period of two-three days when people enact drama or skit known as 'Krishna Lilas'. Folks also participate in overnight vigils with fasting, singing devotional bhajans and songs, and chanting the Lord's name. As the symbol of Shri Krishna's birth, his idol is placed in a small cradle after bathing it and decorating it with ornaments. Moreover, on the festival day, the social media world gets flooded with messages and mythological legends telling about Dwarkadheesh's miracles and teachings. To ensure you greet your loved ones on the auspicious date, we have compiled a set of messages, HD wallpapers for status, quotes, wishes, SMS and sayings below. Janmashtami 2022 Date in India: From Panjiri to Panchamrit, 6 Sweet Dishes To Add Flavours to the Hindu Festival Celebrating Lord Krishna’s Birth.

Happy Shri Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Messages

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: Happy Janmashtami. It Was on This Auspicious Day That Lord Krishna Was Born to Fight Against Unrighteousness and Save Humankind.

Gokulashtami WhatsApp Wishes

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 SMS (File Image)

Image Reads: May Murli Manohar Continue to Shower Health and Happiness on Your Family, and May You Always Remain on His List of Favourites. Happy Gokulashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami Greetings

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Facebook Post Reads: Krishna Shows You the Way in Your Life As He Showed the Way to Arjuna in the Battle of Mahabharata. Happy Krishna Janmashtami.

Happy Sree Jayanthi SMS

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Message Reads: May the Brave Deeds of Lord Krishna Inspire You to Face Every Problem. Jai Shri Krishna!

Srikrishna Jayanti HD Wallpapers

Krishna Janmashtami 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Quote Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy Gokulashtami. Celebrate the Birth of Lord Krishna, Who Enchants Everyone With His Playful Mischiefs.

Janmashtami 2022 Wishes and Greetings: Send Lord Krishna Images & Quotes on Gokulashtami

On the following day of Gokulashtami, people celebrate Dahi Handi, also known as Gopalakala in Maharashtra. The celebration commemorates the life of Lord Gopala, who was very fond of curd and butter and was known to steal it notoriously. In Maharashtra, Dahi Handi is organized on local and regional scales. A human pyramid is created to break an earthen pot filled with buttermilk.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2022 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).