Janmashtami or Krishna Janmashtami is observed on the eighth tithi or Ashtami of the Krishna Paksha in Shravan Maas or Bhadrapada. On this day, devotees worship Lord Krishna and celebrate his birth anniversary with incredible joy and enthusiasm. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Krishna Janmashtami 2022 will be celebrated on August 18, Thursday. People indulge in cheerful celebrations and follow the traditions to mark the festive day. Rangolis are drawn to decorate the houses, Lord Krishna's idols are bathed and placed in cradles, while special fasting is also done to observe Gokulashtami. Unique dishes are also prepared to mark the day with sweetness and get the authentic taste buds into action. For that, we've got you six sweet dishes that you can prepare to appease Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Lord Krishna's love for milk and milk products can be observed in some sweet cuisines that you must definitely prepare during the midnight celebration of this auspicious festival. These are known to be his favourite food! So, without any further ado, let's dive into the food items that will make your fasting day a bit more flavourful and unique.

1. Panjiri

Called the most important Prasad of Janmashtami, Panjiri is made with coriander seed powder, powdered sugar, dry fruits, mishri and desi ghee. Filled with the goodness of ghee and sugar, the dish is popular in the Northern states of India.

Panjiri Recipe Video

2. Makhane ki Kheer

The love for milk can be made right with this creamy and healthy dish that is very easy to prepare. Makhana or Lotus seeds are very nutritious and are mixed with milk, ghee, saffron, cashews and sugar.

Makhana Kheer Recipe Video

3. Makhan Mishri

'Makhan Chor' must be served with his favourite sweet on this day. So, greet Lord Krishna with fresh white butter that is sprinkled with ground mishri on this Janmashtami.

Makhan Mishri Recipe Video

4. Rava Ladoo

You can't celebrate Sawan without having laddoos. These Rava ladoos are made with roasted semolina (Rava), sugar, ghee, nuts and grated coconut. Make your festival complete with these sweet offerings.

Rava Ladoo Recipe Video

5. Rajgira Sheera

The sweet dish is prepared with rajgira or amaranth flour that's gluten-free and delicious. Adding some dry fruits, sugar, ghee, milk, and cardamom can make the perfect sheera for a festive day.

Rajgira Sheera Recipe Video

6. Panchamrit

The holy drink is a must on Krishna Janmashtami, made with panch or five ingredients, namely, milk, curd, ghee, honey and sugar. After offering it to Gopal Krishna, Panchamrita is distributed as prasad on this day.

Panchamrit Recipe Video

As you wait in anticipation to celebrate the big festival, take note of all these sugar-dunked dishes that will give you the festive vibe in the most traditional way. Please Lord Krishna with his favourite food to observe the special festival. Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022!

