June 2021 Festival Calendar: From June 2021 being the Pride Month to the observance of World Milk Day, World Pest Day, Cancer Survivors Day, and beyond, the month of June has brought back several national and international events, people will love to celebrate this month. The 6th month of the year sees a blend of summer, humid, and rainy conditions across the country. With an array of festivals and religious events set to be celebrated, people are excited to observe these occasions amidst grandeur festivities. A lot of people search ‘Festivals in June 2021’, ‘Indian festivals in June 2021’, ‘International Days in June 2021’, as soon as June begins. With the cloud of Covid-19 still hovering, people are excited as well as cautious to observe these festive events in June 2021. If you are looking for the calendar of June 2021 festivals in India and International Days, you have reached the right place.
The first week of June 2021 will see the famous Shimla Summer Festival, International Sex Worker’s Day, World Environment Day, Global Running Day is observed. In the 2nd week of June 2021, people will be excited to celebrate anti-Child Labour Day, World Donor Day, Maharana Pratap Jayanti, and other significant events in the coming weeks. 2021 Holidays Calendar for Free PDF Download Online: List of National Festivals in India, International Days, Long Weekend Dates and Events in New Year.
In the third week of June 2021, international and national days like Global Wind Day, Sustainable Gastronomy Day, World Refugee Day, International Yoga Day, etc. will get celebrated. In the last week of June, devotees are eager to observe religious events like Kabirdas Jayanti, Sankasthi Chaturthi, etc.
At LatestLY, we bring you the complete list of holidays, festivals and festive occasions which the devotees are ready to celebrate in the coming few weeks.
June 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events
|Sr. No.
|Festivals in June 2021 List
|Date
|Days
|1
|Pride Month
|June
|-
|2
|Shimla Summer Festival
|First Week
|-
|3
|Global Day of Parents
|June 1st
|Tuesday
|4
|World Milk Day
|June 1st
|Tuesday
|5
|Nemi Strawberry Festival
|June 2nd
|Wednesday
|6
|Kalashtami
|June 2nd
|Wednesday
|7
|International Sex Worker's Day
|June 2nd
|Wednesday
|8
|World Bicycle Day
|June 3rd
|Thursday
|9
|World Run Day
|June 3rd
|Thursday
|10
|Panihati Chida Dahi Utsava
|June 4th
|Friday
|11
|International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression
|June 4th
|Friday
|12
|World Environment Day
|June 5th
|Saturday
|13
|Global Running Day
|June 5th
|Saturday
|14
|Apara Ekadashi
|June 6th
|Sunday
|15
|World Pest Day
|June 6th
|Sunday
|16
|World Safety Food
|June 7th
|Monday
|17
|Cancer Survivors Day
|June 7th
|Monday
|18
|Yuru Kabgyat
|June 7-8
|Monday-Tuesday
|19
|World Oceans Day
|June 8th
|Tuesday
|20
|Masik Shivratri
|June 8th
|Tuesday
|21
|World Brain Tumour Day
|June 8th
|Tuesday
|22
|World Accreditation Day
|June 9th
|Wednesday
|23
|Vat Savitri Vrat
|June 10th
|Thursday
|24
|Shanti Jayanti
|June 10th
|Thursday
|25
|World Day Against Child Labour
|June 12th
|Saturday
|26
|Anti-Child Labour Day
|June 12th
|Saturday
|27
|Maharana Pratap Jayanti
|June 13th
|Sunday
|28
|World Blood Donor Day
|June 14th
|Monday
|29
|World Blood Donor Day
|June 14th
|Monday
|30
|Mithuna Sankranti
|June 15th
|Tuesday
|31
|Global Wind Day
|June 15th
|Tuesday
|32
|World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
|June 15th
|Tuesday
|33
|Ochira Kali
|June 15-16
|Tues-Wed
|34
|Sital Sasthi
|June 16th
|Wednesday
|35
|Sustainable Gastronomy Day
|June 18th
|Friday
|36
|National Reading Day
|June 19th
|Saturday
|37
|International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict
|June 19th
|Saturday
|38
|Ganga Dussehra
|June 20th
|Sunday
|39
|Father's Day
|June 20th
|Sunday
|40
|World Refugee Day
|June 20th
|Sunday
|41
|World Hydrographic Day
|June 21st
|Monday
|42
|Kheer Bhawani Mela
|June 21st
|Monday
|43
|Longest Day of the Year
|June 21st
|Monday
|44
|International Yoga Day
|June 21st
|Monday
|45
|Nirjala Ekadashi
|June 21st
|Monday
|46
|Ambubachi Mela
|June 22 to June 26
|Tues-Sat
|47
|International Olympic Day
|June 23rd
|Wednesday
|48
|United Nations Public Service Day
|June 23rd
|Wednesday
|49
|International Widow's Day
|June 23rd
|Wednesday
|50
|Kabirdas Jayanti
|June 24th
|Thursday
|51
|Jyestha Purnima Vrat
|June 24th
|Thursday
|52
|Day of the Seafarer
|June 25th
|Friday
|53
|Sankasthi Chaturthi
|June 27th
|Sunday
|54
|International MSME Day
|June 27th
|Sunday
|55
|National Statistics Day
|June 29th
|Tuesday
|56
|International Asteroid Day
|June 30th
|Wednesday
|57
|International Day of Parliamentarism
|June 30th
|Wednesday
There are over 50+ religious events, national and international days that will be observed amidst spectacular festivities and utmost devotion towards Gods and Goddesses. With the scare of COVID-19 still mongering, the celebrations will, however, be relatively muted this June. Do spread the word and tell your friends, relatives, etc., about these national and global events in June 2021.
