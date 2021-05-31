June 2021 Festival Calendar: From June 2021 being the Pride Month to the observance of World Milk Day, World Pest Day, Cancer Survivors Day, and beyond, the month of June has brought back several national and international events, people will love to celebrate this month. The 6th month of the year sees a blend of summer, humid, and rainy conditions across the country. With an array of festivals and religious events set to be celebrated, people are excited to observe these occasions amidst grandeur festivities. A lot of people search ‘Festivals in June 2021’, ‘Indian festivals in June 2021’, ‘International Days in June 2021’, as soon as June begins. With the cloud of Covid-19 still hovering, people are excited as well as cautious to observe these festive events in June 2021. If you are looking for the calendar of June 2021 festivals in India and International Days, you have reached the right place.

The first week of June 2021 will see the famous Shimla Summer Festival, International Sex Worker’s Day, World Environment Day, Global Running Day is observed. In the 2nd week of June 2021, people will be excited to celebrate anti-Child Labour Day, World Donor Day, Maharana Pratap Jayanti, and other significant events in the coming weeks. 2021 Holidays Calendar for Free PDF Download Online: List of National Festivals in India, International Days, Long Weekend Dates and Events in New Year.

In the third week of June 2021, international and national days like Global Wind Day, Sustainable Gastronomy Day, World Refugee Day, International Yoga Day, etc. will get celebrated. In the last week of June, devotees are eager to observe religious events like Kabirdas Jayanti, Sankasthi Chaturthi, etc.

At LatestLY, we bring you the complete list of holidays, festivals and festive occasions which the devotees are ready to celebrate in the coming few weeks.

June 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events

Sr. No. Festivals in June 2021 List Date Days 1 Pride Month June - 2 Shimla Summer Festival First Week - 3 Global Day of Parents June 1st Tuesday 4 World Milk Day June 1st Tuesday 5 Nemi Strawberry Festival June 2nd Wednesday 6 Kalashtami June 2nd Wednesday 7 International Sex Worker's Day June 2nd Wednesday 8 World Bicycle Day June 3rd Thursday 9 World Run Day June 3rd Thursday 10 Panihati Chida Dahi Utsava June 4th Friday 11 International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression June 4th Friday 12 World Environment Day June 5th Saturday 13 Global Running Day June 5th Saturday 14 Apara Ekadashi June 6th Sunday 15 World Pest Day June 6th Sunday 16 World Safety Food June 7th Monday 17 Cancer Survivors Day June 7th Monday 18 Yuru Kabgyat June 7-8 Monday-Tuesday 19 World Oceans Day June 8th Tuesday 20 Masik Shivratri June 8th Tuesday 21 World Brain Tumour Day June 8th Tuesday 22 World Accreditation Day June 9th Wednesday 23 Vat Savitri Vrat June 10th Thursday 24 Shanti Jayanti June 10th Thursday 25 World Day Against Child Labour June 12th Saturday 26 Anti-Child Labour Day June 12th Saturday 27 Maharana Pratap Jayanti June 13th Sunday 28 World Blood Donor Day June 14th Monday 29 World Blood Donor Day June 14th Monday 30 Mithuna Sankranti June 15th Tuesday 31 Global Wind Day June 15th Tuesday 32 World Elder Abuse Awareness Day June 15th Tuesday 33 Ochira Kali June 15-16 Tues-Wed 34 Sital Sasthi June 16th Wednesday 35 Sustainable Gastronomy Day June 18th Friday 36 National Reading Day June 19th Saturday 37 International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict June 19th Saturday 38 Ganga Dussehra June 20th Sunday 39 Father's Day June 20th Sunday 40 World Refugee Day June 20th Sunday 41 World Hydrographic Day June 21st Monday 42 Kheer Bhawani Mela June 21st Monday 43 Longest Day of the Year June 21st Monday 44 International Yoga Day June 21st Monday 45 Nirjala Ekadashi June 21st Monday 46 Ambubachi Mela June 22 to June 26 Tues-Sat 47 International Olympic Day June 23rd Wednesday 48 United Nations Public Service Day June 23rd Wednesday 49 International Widow's Day June 23rd Wednesday 50 Kabirdas Jayanti June 24th Thursday 51 Jyestha Purnima Vrat June 24th Thursday 52 Day of the Seafarer June 25th Friday 53 Sankasthi Chaturthi June 27th Sunday 54 International MSME Day June 27th Sunday 55 National Statistics Day June 29th Tuesday 56 International Asteroid Day June 30th Wednesday 57 International Day of Parliamentarism June 30th Wednesday

There are over 50+ religious events, national and international days that will be observed amidst spectacular festivities and utmost devotion towards Gods and Goddesses. With the scare of COVID-19 still mongering, the celebrations will, however, be relatively muted this June. Do spread the word and tell your friends, relatives, etc., about these national and global events in June 2021.

