June 2021 Festival Calendar: From June 2021 being the Pride Month to the observance of World Milk Day, World Pest Day, Cancer Survivors Day, and beyond, the month of June has brought back several national and international events, people will love to celebrate this month. The 6th month of the year sees a blend of summer, humid, and rainy conditions across the country. With an array of festivals and religious events set to be celebrated, people are excited to observe these occasions amidst grandeur festivities. A lot of people search ‘Festivals in June 2021’, ‘Indian festivals in June 2021’, ‘International Days in June 2021’, as soon as June begins. With the cloud of Covid-19 still hovering, people are excited as well as cautious to observe these festive events in June 2021. If you are looking for the calendar of June 2021 festivals in India and International Days, you have reached the right place.

The first week of June 2021 will see the famous Shimla Summer Festival, International Sex Worker’s Day, World Environment Day, Global Running Day is observed. In the 2nd week of June 2021, people will be excited to celebrate anti-Child Labour Day, World Donor Day, Maharana Pratap Jayanti, and other significant events in the coming weeks. 2021 Holidays Calendar for Free PDF Download Online: List of National Festivals in India, International Days, Long Weekend Dates and Events in New Year.

In the third week of June 2021, international and national days like Global Wind Day, Sustainable Gastronomy Day, World Refugee Day, International Yoga Day, etc. will get celebrated. In the last week of June, devotees are eager to observe religious events like Kabirdas Jayanti, Sankasthi Chaturthi, etc. 

At LatestLY, we bring you the complete list of holidays, festivals and festive occasions which the devotees are ready to celebrate in the coming few weeks.

June 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events

Sr. No. Festivals in June 2021 List Date Days
1 Pride Month June -
2 Shimla Summer Festival First Week -
3 Global Day of Parents June 1st Tuesday
4 World Milk Day June 1st Tuesday
5 Nemi Strawberry Festival June 2nd Wednesday
6 Kalashtami June 2nd Wednesday
7 International Sex Worker's Day June 2nd Wednesday
8 World Bicycle Day June 3rd Thursday
9 World Run Day June 3rd Thursday
10 Panihati Chida Dahi Utsava June 4th Friday
11 International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression June 4th Friday
12 World Environment Day June 5th Saturday
13 Global Running Day June 5th Saturday
14 Apara Ekadashi June 6th Sunday
15 World Pest Day June 6th Sunday
16 World Safety Food June 7th Monday
17 Cancer Survivors Day June 7th Monday
18 Yuru Kabgyat June 7-8 Monday-Tuesday
19 World Oceans Day June 8th Tuesday
20 Masik Shivratri June 8th Tuesday
21 World Brain Tumour Day June 8th Tuesday
22 World Accreditation Day June 9th Wednesday
23 Vat Savitri Vrat June 10th Thursday
24 Shanti Jayanti June 10th Thursday
25 World Day Against Child Labour June 12th Saturday
26 Anti-Child Labour Day June 12th Saturday
27 Maharana Pratap Jayanti June 13th Sunday
28 World Blood Donor Day June 14th Monday
30 Mithuna Sankranti June 15th Tuesday
31 Global Wind Day June 15th Tuesday
32 World Elder Abuse Awareness Day June 15th Tuesday
33 Ochira Kali June 15-16 Tues-Wed
34 Sital Sasthi June 16th Wednesday
35 Sustainable Gastronomy Day June 18th Friday
36 National Reading Day June 19th Saturday
37 International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict June 19th Saturday
38 Ganga Dussehra June 20th Sunday
39 Father's Day June 20th Sunday
40 World Refugee Day June 20th Sunday
41 World Hydrographic Day June 21st Monday
42 Kheer Bhawani Mela June 21st Monday
43 Longest Day of the Year June 21st Monday
44 International Yoga Day June 21st Monday
45 Nirjala Ekadashi June 21st Monday
46 Ambubachi Mela June 22 to June 26 Tues-Sat
47 International Olympic Day June 23rd Wednesday
48 United Nations Public Service Day June 23rd Wednesday
49 International Widow's Day June 23rd Wednesday
50 Kabirdas Jayanti June 24th Thursday
51 Jyestha Purnima Vrat June 24th Thursday
52 Day of the Seafarer June 25th Friday
53 Sankasthi Chaturthi June 27th Sunday
54 International MSME Day June 27th Sunday
55 National Statistics Day June 29th Tuesday
56 International Asteroid Day June 30th Wednesday
57 International Day of Parliamentarism June 30th Wednesday

There are over 50+ religious events, national and international days that will be observed amidst spectacular festivities and utmost devotion towards Gods and Goddesses. With the scare of COVID-19 still mongering, the celebrations will, however, be relatively muted this June. Do spread the word and tell your friends, relatives, etc., about these national and global events in June 2021.

